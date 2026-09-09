Baltimore Debuts Of Pablo Ferrández And Oak Trio are Coming to Shriver Hall Concert Series
The performance will take place on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at Shriver Hall.
Shriver Hall Concert Series will open its 61st season with the Baltimore recital debut of acclaimed Spanish cellist Pablo Ferrández on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. at Shriver Hall.
A top prizewinner at the XV International Tchaikovsky Competition, Ferrández's program includes Spanish composer Gaspar Cassadó's cello suite, Bach's Cello Suite No. 1 in G major and Cello Suite No. 3 in C major, plus Britten's Cello Suite No. 1, Op. 72.
SHCS opens its annual free Discovery Series with the Baltimore debut of the OAK Trio on Saturday, October 24th, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at the Baltimore Museum of Art. The OAK Trio brings together three of today's most exciting young artists: pianist Evren Ozel, recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant; violinist Nathan Amaral, a Classic FM Rising Star and Sphinx Medal of Excellence recipient; and cellist Leland Ko, First Prize Winner of the Naumburg Cello Competition. Their program explores the common humanity of different cultural songs and dances through the works of Haydn, Gabriela Lena Frank, Paul Schoenfeld, and Dvořák.
For over 60 years, Shriver Hall Concert Series has brought world-class musicians and artists to Baltimore and its surrounding communities, enriching the cultural scene with outstanding performances in classical and chamber music. This season, SHCS features both established artists and some of the industry's most exciting new talent, for programming that explores classic masterpieces and modern compositions alike.
The next concert as part of SHCS's subscription series presents the long-awaited Baltimore debut of pianist Igor Levit on Sunday, November 1, 2026, 5:30 p.m. at Shriver Hall with an all-Beethoven program.
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