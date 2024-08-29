THE THREE SWINGIN' LITTLE PIGS Comes to Maryland Ensemble Theatre's Fun Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s Fun Company, led by Artistic Director Julie Herber, will present The Three Swingin’ Little Pigs, a modern musical twist on the classic tale. This original production follows a trio of pigs as they leave the farm for the big city, where they encounter Wolfie, the smooth talking owner of a club who makes them an offer they can’t refuse. With catchy songs, and lively dance numbers, this swingin’ musical is sure to entertain audiences of all ages, but is particularly geared towards children ages 5 to 12 years old.

Ensemble member, Joseph Waeyaert making his MET directorial debut, says, “This show reimagines the classic Three Little Pigs story we all know, featuring a MET original script, and all new original songs. In this version of the story, our three little pigs dream of something bigger than their simple life on the farm. We follow them as they travel to the big city to make a name for themselves, and we see what happens when they meet a certain big bad wolf. There are animal puns, lots of singing, lots of dancing, and lots and lots of fun for everyone. From the adults who already know the story, to the little ones who are experiencing it for the first time, audiences will leave this show thinking about this story in a whole new way.”

The show features original music by Callan Holderbaum. The cast includes Will van Deventer as Sam, Alex Ramos as Rick, Eric Jones as Elliot, Samantha McCue as Mama, Jennifer Pagano as Mitzi, Sean Besecker as Wolfie, and Jacob Waeyaert as Hood/ Mario/ Frankie/ Mr. R. The Production Team is led by Co-Managing Director (Production & Operations), Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Technical Director, Cody James, Stage Manager Olivia Pietanza, and Music Director Laura van Duzer. The design team also includes Rhett Wolford (Set Design), Shayden Jamison (Lighting Design), Kaydin Hamby (Sound Design), Madeline Davis (Costume Design), and Lori Boyd (Props Design).

The show opens on Saturday, September 28, and runs through Sunday, October 20, with performances on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:30 p.m.. Arrive early to enjoy crafts and activities in the lobby. The show runs approximately 55 minutes with no intermission. ASL interpretation and audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office.

Tickets are priced from $17 to $20, with discounts for children, seniors, and military. ‘Pay What You Will’ tickets, starting at $7, are available for each performance while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office, open Tuesday to Thursday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and one hour before performances.

MARYLAND ENSEMBLE THEATRE MISSION: We are a professional, collaborative theatre ensemble broadly connected to our community by inspiring passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.

MET FUN COMPANY MISSION: To provide Theater for Young Audiences productions and education programs as well as the cherished annual production of A Christmas Carol at the Weinberg Center for the Arts and Tiny Stages interactive shows for children ages zero to five years old.

To learn more about MET, visit www.marylandensemble.org. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @MarylandEnsemble for the latest updates and to join the conversation.

Comments