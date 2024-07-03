THE PIN-UP GIRLS Begins Performances At Riverbank Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Pin Up Girls will run July 12 – August 11 at Riverbank Theatre in downtown Marine City.

Written by Michigan native James Hindman, and Jeffrey Lodin. It is the perfect tribute to veterans as well as active and reserve military members who are invited to purchase tickets at a discount by selecting Veteran price. Bring the whole family to this musical love letter full of pride and nostalgia.

The year is 2010 at a local VFW Hall. Four performers, Leanne, Dana, Megan, and…Joel introduce themselves as The Pin Up Girls! They explain that their fourth Pin-Up, Sharon, is unavailable tonight because she's about to have her baby any moment now! But Joel, Leanne's younger brother, has agreed to step in. Leanne explains how upset they are because the VFW Hall is closing. After finding a room filled with letters to and from soldiers that go back to World War I, they decide to put on a show to celebrate these letters and the folks who fought!

Well known to the Riverbank stage, Anita Newby takes a turn on the production end as the Director/Music Director leading a talented team of 4 actors and 3 onstage musicians. Megan Vandeburghe makes her ThumbCoast debut in the role of Leanne; returning actors Emily Holth (Megan), Michelle Wilson (Dana), and Anson Pavlov (Joel) complete the quartet. The band is composed of piano (Colleen Everitt), bass (Brian Mark), and drums (Edgar Atnip). The Pin Up Girls is full of well-known songs including, “Mr. Postman”, “P.S. I Love You”, “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy”, “You Made Me Love You”, “These Boots are Made for Walking”, and even Beyonce's “Single Ladies”, as well as some original songs and humorous medleys.

The Pin Up Girls is produced in special arrangement with StageRights and runs July 12 – August 11 at Riverbank Theatre in downtown Marine City. Tickets are $38 and can be purchased at thumbcoasttheaters.com or by calling the box office at 810-278-1749.

