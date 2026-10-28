Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE MOTH MAN CRIES World Premiere to Open at Chesapeake Arts Center
Directed by Atticus Cooper Boidy, the production features Ray Jung, Gabe Webster, Maggie Dennis, Elizabeth Darby, and Emma Hawthorn.
Truest Ethos Theatre Company, in association with producer Maxwell Wolf, has announced the world premiere of The Moth Man Cries, a new play by Baltimore-based playwright Marshall Logan Gibbs. Directed by Atticus Cooper Boidy, the production will run for one extended weekend only, from November 5th through November 8th, 2026, at the Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn Park, Maryland.
Arriving just after the Halloween season, The Moth Man Cries weaves a captivating family drama laced with elements of history and horror. The play draws heavily on Gibbs' own experiences growing up in Point Pleasant, West Virginia: the legendary birthplace of the Mothman mythos. By injecting real historical events and authentic news articles into the story, the production offers a grounded, chilling, and deeply personal exploration of a local legend that became a national phenomenon.
This highly anticipated world premiere follows a robust development process. The Moth Man Cries previously received a staged reading at the prestigious Valdez Theatre Conference in Alaska and was recently workshopped by The Table Read Company in New York City.
Under the direction of Atticus Cooper Boidy, this premiere production features a dynamic ensemble cast, including: Ray Jung, Gabe Webster, Maggie Dennis, Elizabeth Darby, and Emma Hawthorn.
Playwright Marshall Logan Gibbs is an established voice in the Baltimore theatre community and beyond. Their works have been performed nationwide and published by 1319 Press and Next Stage Press. As an arts educator and advocate for new work, Gibbs has also presented lectures on the craft of playwriting at the Southeastern Theatre Conference and the Maryland Thespians Festival.
Tickets for this one-weekend run of The Moth Man Cries are available for purchase HERE.
The Moth Man Cries
- Written by Marshall Logan Gibbs
- Presented by: Truest Ethos Theatre Company (Producer: Maxwell Wolf)
- Director: Atticus Cooper Boidy
- Cast: Ray Jung, Gabe Webster, Maggie Dennis, Elizabeth Darby, and Emma Hawthorn
- Dates: November 5 - 8, 2026
- Location: Studio 194, Chesapeake Arts Center, Brooklyn Park, MD
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