THE LADY WAS A GENLTEMAN Comes to The Strand Theater

The Strand Theater Company continues its 15th Anniversary Season as Baltimore's women-centric company with the production of The Lady Was a Gentleman by Barbara Kahn. Directed by Emma Hooks.

St. Louis, MO. 1858. Charlotte Cushman's opening night as Romeo, one of her most famous male roles, leads to a case of the jitters, and encounters with an amorous young female fan and a frontierswoman and her mail-order bride. Charlotte's hectic life on and offstage is held together by her trusted assistant Sallie Mercer, a free and educated black woman during the time of slavery in the U.S. Based on the life of the most famous actress in the English-speaking theatre in the 19th century, who lived her life loving other women, including sculptor Emma Stebbins, designer of Central Park's Bethesda Fountain.

Cast features: Julia Williams, Tiana Lockhart, Madison Bacino, Julia Creutzer, Hannah Ruth, Kaitlyn Fowler, and Shakiara Saunders as understudy/swing.

The Lady Was a Gentleman opens on Friday, May 5, 2023, and runs through Sunday, May 21. Thursday-Saturday performances start at 8pm, Sunday matinees start at 2pm. Tickets are $20 General Admission, $10 for students, seniors, and artists.

All performances take place at 5426 Harford Rd. Baltimore MD 21214.

Mask wearing is required for attendance.

Performance Dates/Times:

Friday, May 5, 8pm, Opening Night

Saturday, May 6, 8pm

Sunday, May 7, 2pm

Friday, 12, 8pm

Saturday, May 13, 8pm

Sunday, May 14, 2pm

Thursday, May 18, 8pm

Friday, May 19, 8pm

Saturday, May 20, 8pm

Sunday, May 21, 2pm