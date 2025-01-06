THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Announced At September Song Musical Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



September Song Musical Theatre has announced its upcoming production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, set to grace the stage in August 2025.

Featuring a score by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, The Hunchback of Notre Dame tells the story of Quasimodo, the gentle yet deformed bell-ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral, and his heartfelt journey toward acceptance in a world that sees him as an outsider. Audiences will be enchanted by the beautiful music, poignant story, and intricate choreography that brings this classic tale to life.

Kelly Stoneberger will take on the roles of Director and Music Director, bringing her vocal music expertise and passion for storytelling to this beloved tale. Ciaire Green will serve as Assistant Director, with choreography by Amy Appleby. "We are thrilled to bring this powerful story to our stage," says Allen Cross, Executive Producer. "The Hunchback of Notre Dame resonates deeply with audiences and invites us to reflect on our shared humanity and the importance of compassion."

The production will run for two weekends in August 2025 at Carroll Community College. Auditions are expected to be in early April with rehearsals starting shortly after. Additional information about auditions will be released soon. Tickets will be on sale starting in May 2025, with various pricing options available to ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience this show.

ABOUT SEPTEMBER SONG MUSICAL THEATRE

September Song Musical Theatre has been entertaining area audiences since 1974 marking their 50th birthday in 2024. Founded by two educators, Arnie Hayes and Robert "Doc" Kersey, September Song is a non-profit community theatre based in Carroll County Maryland that annually draws a talented cast and production staff from Carroll, Baltimore, Howard, Anne Arundel, and Frederick Counties, as well as Baltimore City and Pennsylvania. They are dedicated to spreading a quality gift of the arts through musical theatre to all of our participants on and off stage as well as to our audiences of all ages. For more information about September Song Musical Theatre visit https://www.septembersong.org.

