THE CHINESE LADY Comes to the Everyman This Month

Lloyd Suh’s critically-acclaimed play inspired by the true story of Afong Moy, believed to be the first Chinese woman to step foot in America in 1834, will be onstage at Everyman Theatre October 22 – November 19, 2023.

Audiences will be transported through a modern and dynamic retelling of Moy’s journey of becoming a living curiosity in a museum. From age 14 in the opening act (when Andrew Jackson was President and a time when the U.S. is intrigued with Far East Oriental imports) through age 82 (when The Chinese Exclusion Act suspended Chinese immigration), we see Afong Moy struggle to maintain a sense of self and connection to her heritage as she becomes a popular but commodified oddity that people gaze upon with blithe curiosity. This powerful, moving, and often humorous tribute to a woman who spent her life trying to bridge the gap between East and West serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for understanding across cultural divides. As audiences follow Moy’s travels through America as a living exhibit through most of her life, she shares her impressions of our country struggling with define itself.

Suh’s historically minded, and evocative play has gone on to be one of the most produced plays all over the United States since it’s 2018 premiere. The well-regarded play has received accolades from critics, who have praised its thought-provoking themes, and its beauty. Some include, “moving and sharply funny”- The New York Times, “a fervent and self- assured deconstruction” and “an assertive, resonant, and moving play”- The Chicago Tribune.

Everyman’s production for THE CHINESE LADY will feature two prominent Asian-American actors in local theatre: Resident Company Member Tuyết Thị Phạm (Dinner and Cake, A Doll’s House) and Đavid Lee Huỳnh (Warrior Sister of Wu, Once Upon A (Korean) Time). The artistic and creative team consists of Meghan Raham (Scenic Design), Deb Kim Sivigny (Costume Design), Emma Deane (Lighting Design), Tosin Olufolabi (Sound Design), Denise O’Brien (Wig Design), and Kate Kibane (Stage Manager). This production is directed by Nana Dakin, a Thai American director who has served in multiple theatres across NYC as well as being the first Thai theatre director to direct at The Royal Court Theatre in London and is known for her work in pursuing social equity by examining culture and dormant biases. (nanadakin.com).

“The words “curiosity” and “display” are key for me in thinking about this play. What is being put on display? What are we curious about? Who is looking? I’m excited to tell Afong Moy’s story and examine the power of the gaze,” says Dakin. “We can learn not only from the things we see when looking out to the world, but also in what others see when looking back at us.”

"This play is unlike any other we have produced at Everyman," said Vincent M. Lancisi Founder and Artistic Director of Everyman. "Playwright Lloyd Suh has given audiences a hyper-theatrical experience that is beyond exciting."

There are 31 scheduled performances available to the public, beginning with rehearsals the week of October 22 and performances on weekdays and weekends through Sunday, November 19. Tickets start at $29, with accessible Pay-What-You-Choose seats available for every performance.