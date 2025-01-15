TEDDY'S TOY BOX Comes to Maryland Ensemble Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maryland Ensemble Theatre will present Teddy’s Toy Box, a theatrical experience designed especially for audiences aged 0-5. Following the success of last season's FUN Company Tiny Stages production, Pippa Penguin’s BIG ADVENTURE, MET will continue inspiring the youngest theatergoers with engaging and imaginative performances.

Teddy’s Toy Box invites little ones and their families into a whimsical world where imagination takes center stage. The story follows Teddy, a lovable teddy bear who dreams of adventure beyond their cozy toy box. Children are encouraged to help Teddy explore vibrant surroundings, engage in playful games, and discover the magic of friendship. With captivating visuals, enchanting music, and plenty of opportunities for little ones to participate, this production is designed to spark creativity and joy in the hearts of the very young.

"Teddy’s Toy Box is all about creating a space where the youngest theatergoers can be part of the magic,” says FUN Company Artistic Director, MET Ensemble member, and Co-Director of this production, Julie Herber. “It's an opportunity for kids to experience the joy of storytelling in a way that's as playful and imaginative as they are. I can't wait to see their faces light up as they dive into this world of adventure, where every moment is full of discovery!"

The cast includes MET Ensemble member Karli Cole (Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells), who is joined by Zoie Collins (The Borrowers). Co-Directors Julie Herber and Shea-Mikal Green, lead the Production Team, with Herber also serving as Costume Designer and Green as Sound Designer. The creative team features Stage Manager Sam White, Lighting Designer Cody James, and Props Designer Olivia Pietanza, all of whom are MET Ensemble members.

