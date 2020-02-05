Submersive Productions Brings New Immersive Experience to Historic George Peabody Library

Submersive Productions will premiere See Also, a site-specific, immersive theater experience exploring Johns Hopkins University's George Peabody Library and other Hopkins library and museum collections. The production is inspired by "see also" references, a traditional library cataloging practice that links different terms on catalog cards. The simple phrase "see also" suggests many ideas: from a need to classify the world around us and an inclination to abandon one topic of research for another, to an evolving, feminist understanding of truth that makes space for many voices simultaneously. Like a card catalog, See Also will prompt a variety of complex and thought-provoking journeys.

See Also will be Part 10 of the In the Stacks series, which aims to bring art, music, dance, film, and drama to the George Peabody Library.

"In the Stacks has so far focused on music and film. I'm so excited to bring a multi-day, interactive, dramatic work to such an amazing space," said Sam Bessen, artistic director of the performing arts series.

Following threads (both figurative and literal) around the George Peabody Library in a choose-your-own-adventure style, participants will encounter visual art, soundscapes, and performers portraying character composites based on historical women and non-binary individuals from the collections of the Johns Hopkins University Sheridan Libraries and University Museums. The performance will culminate in the world premiere of a work by contemporary female composer Briay Conditt.

"We consider this partnership to be an innovative and exciting way to invite audiences to engage with the collections and space of the Peabody Library, a Baltimore treasure," said Ursula Marcum, co-artistic director of Submersive. "We hope to continue this kind of work with other libraries and cultural institutions in the city."

"The Peabody Library is one of the most beautiful libraries in the world," said Glenn Ricci, co-artistic director of Submersive. "We feel so privileged to be able to create for this space."

See Also is presented by Submersive Productions and In the Stacks, in partnership with the Johns Hopkins University Sheridan Libraries.

Generous support has been provided by Mayor Jack Young and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts, PNC Bank, and The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, under the auspices of the Sheridan Libraries.





