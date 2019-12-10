Spotlighters Opens THE FOREIGNER

The Foreigner is a fun, two-act comedy by American playwright Larry Shue. The story takes place in a fishing lodge in rural Tilghman County, Georgia where two Englishmen, Froggy and Charlie, arrive as guests. The shy Charlie agreed to accompany Froggy on the trip after his sick wife begged him to go.

When people at the lodge try to talk to Charlie, however, he remains silent: he is terribly shy, depressed about his wife's illness, and cannot find the words to reply. Froggy claims that Charlie cannot talk because he is a "foreigner" from an exotic country, and does not understand English. Taking the explanation that he's a non-English speaker as fact, the lodge's guests quickly begin revealing their secrets, and Charlie soon discovers scandals amongst some of the residents of the lodge.

Set against a backdrop of white supremacy and the KKK, who work to take control of the lodge and remove the "Foreigner" this comedy allows us to confront the xenophobia and racism still present today.

TICKETS - Adults $24; Seniors, Students, & Military $21Order online at www.spotlighters.org/theforeigner

Opening Night Reception: Fri, Dec 13th - following performance

Ten Spot Thursday - $10 Tickets: Thur, Dec 19th - 8:00pm

Talk Back with Director & Cast: Sun, Jan 5th - following performance





