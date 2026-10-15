Spotlight: The Ballet Theatre of Maryland Presents LA SYLPHIDE

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Step into the misty Scottish Highlands with Ballet Theatre of Maryland's La Sylphide, October 16–18. Purchase Tickets for this timeless Romantic ballet filled with enchanting sylphs, wicked witches, spirited Highland dance, and a love story that defies the ordinary.

When James abandons his wedding day to follow a mysterious woodland spirit into the forest, he finds himself caught between love, magic, and a witch with her own plans. La Sylphide brings this classic tale to life with the artistry and grace Ballet Theatre of Maryland is known for in Baltimore.

Whether you're planning a fun family outing, a memorable date night, or a girls' night out, La Sylphide is the perfect way to experience the magic of live ballet together this October.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 14 Hrs 01 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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