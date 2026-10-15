Spotlight: The Ballet Theatre of Maryland Presents LA SYLPHIDE
Experience a tale of love and the supernatural this October!
Step into the misty Scottish Highlands with Ballet Theatre of Maryland's La Sylphide, October 16–18. Purchase Tickets for this timeless Romantic ballet filled with enchanting sylphs, wicked witches, spirited Highland dance, and a love story that defies the ordinary.
When James abandons his wedding day to follow a mysterious woodland spirit into the forest, he finds himself caught between love, magic, and a witch with her own plans. La Sylphide brings this classic tale to life with the artistry and grace Ballet Theatre of Maryland is known for in Baltimore.
Whether you're planning a fun family outing, a memorable date night, or a girls' night out, La Sylphide is the perfect way to experience the magic of live ballet together this October.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
La Sylphide
Maryland Hall (10/16-10/18)
|
The Score
Shakespeare Theatre Company (9/11-10/25)
|
Jazz Night
McDaniel College (12/03-12/03)
|
Oh Crit!
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (11/20-11/20)
|
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
The Colonial Players of Annapolis (10/23-11/08)
|
The Dinner Detective Baltimore True Crime Murder Mystery Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (11/14-11/14)
|
That's What She Said
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (11/13-11/13)
|
Gospel Choir Concert
McDaniel College (12/06-12/06)
|
College Band Concert
McDaniel College (12/04-12/04)
|
The Crater Sisters' Christmas Special
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (11/20-12/20)