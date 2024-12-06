Spotlight: THE NUTCRACKER at Ballet Theatre of Maryland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maryland's professional ballet company presents The Nutcracker! Join us for Annapolis’s favorite holiday tradition! Whirling snowflakes and scampering mice are the perfect companions to every family’s winter festivities in this story of wonder and magic.

It all begins when Clara’s Uncle Drosselmeier attends the family’s Christmas party with magic tricks, dancing dolls, and toys for everyone. Clara creeps downstairs after the party is over to discover her Nutcracker doll has come to life and must battle the wicked Mouse Queen. As audience members follow Clara and The Nutcracker Prince through the Land of Snow to the Land of the Sweets, they witness her dreamy transformation from young girl to regal Sugar Plum Fairy.

Catch The Nutcracker this holiday season! December 14-22, 2024, at Maryland Hall in Annapolis, MD Tickets can be only purchased at www.BalletMaryland.org Tickets to see BTM's performance of The Nutcracker will never be more than $68. Beware of ticket scammers!

