Special Offer: FADE at RRUUC Building

Special Offer: Catch Fade by Tanya Saracho at Unexpected Stage.
Unexpected Stage Company will present Fade by Tanya Saracho, directed by Dylan Arredondo, featuring Michael Burgos and Camila Calderon October 20 - November 1.
A few years after the publication of her hit debut novel, Lucia lands her first TV writing job at a cutthroat network studio, where she struggles to find her place on the white male-dominated set. She and the only other Latinx employee there, a janitor named Abel, become close quickly even as they wrangle over differing points of view. But as Abel shares his stories with Lucia, similar plots begin to find their way into the TV scripts that Lucia writes. Infused with humor and a sharp insight, Fade explores class and race within the Mexican and Mexican-American communities, and asks whether status can change who you are at your core.
Founded in 2010, Unexpected Stage is known for its intimate high-quality productions in a 30-seat venue at affordable prices, and has received Helen Hayes Recommended status for numerous productions, including Sophisticated New Ones by Keith Powell and The Few by Samuel D. Hunter. Audience members will be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
For Tickets:
simpletix.com/e/fade-by-tanya-saracho-tickets-107830
or 301-337-8290
For More Info:
Call them at 301-337-8290
Email info@unexpectedstage.org
Or visit unexpectedstage.org
