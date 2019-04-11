Sis's Tavern Comes To Life In New Play Commissioned By MAPPING RACISM Project

Ally Theatre Company presents Welcome to Sis's May 3rd - 5th at Joe's Movement Emporium in Mt. Rainier, MD. This new play by Doug Robinson, directed by Angelisa Gillyard, commissioned as a part of the Mapping Racism Project, is scheduled one weekend only. Tickets are $20 general admission, $17 for students and seniors, and can be purchased online at www.joesmovement.org. Joe's is located at 3309 Bunker Hill Road, Mt. Rainier, MD 20712.

"Sis's gave me a starting point to write from. I had first-hand accounts of who would be there and from that I could imagine what they might talk about, fight about, and care about. I hope the audience is reminded that the past is ever present, and it is up to every individual person to carry on the lessons of the past into the future."

- Playwright Doug Robinson

"Welcome to Sis's specifically examines the impact that racially motivated barriers created by restrictive property deed covenants had on the communities of Brentwood and North Brentwood, Maryland. It illuminates the voices of pillars of the North Brentwood community, like Sis Walls, who was a pioneer, a dreamer, a striver, and in many ways the heart and soul that kept the drumbeat of progress going while she kept the music pumping at her local tavern."

- Ally Theatre Company's Managing Director, Ivana (Tai) Alexander





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You