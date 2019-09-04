Single Carrot Theatre Announces Casting For MR. WOLF

Single Carrot Theatre kicks off Season 12 with Rajiv Joseph's powerful play Mr. Wolf, which opens on Friday, September 13. The cast brings together multiple new faces to Single Carrot from the Baltimore theatre community, as well as reunites a creative team from past seasons.

The cast includes SCT Ensemble Member Paul Diem, who has appeared in more than 20 SCT productions, including most recently Pink Milk. Diem plays Michael, the father whose long-lost and long-searched for daughter is suddenly returned. Mr. Wolf also welcomes four new faces to Single Carrot. Playing Theresa, his 15-year-old-girl once lost and now found, is Zara Cojocaru, a junior at George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology, studying in the acting prime.

Phil Gallagher, a veteran actor and director, plays the titular Mr. Wolf, the abductor of Theresa-and the only family she has known for 12 years. Gallagher has recently been seen in Pygmalion at Spotlighters, where he played Henry Higgins and served as assistant director. Baltimore-based actor Ama Brown, who most recently appeared in Sojourners at The Strand Theater, has also worked with Baltimore Playwrights Festival, Annex Theatre, and DC Black Theatre Festival. Brown plays Julie, Michael's new wife and the mother of another missing child. Rounding out the cast is Elizabeth Darby, a DC-area performer who has appeared with Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre, Quotidian Theatre Company, Theatre Prometheus, among others in the region. She plays Hana, Theresa's mother, who returns to the family home on the discovery of their daughter.

The show will take place throughout the living room and adjacent spaces of the rectory house of St. John's Episcopal Church on Greenmount Avenue. Audiences will move between the rooms with the action of the play, drawn directly into the living spaces of the family as they struggle to reconnect and figure out what home means after this unexpected reunion.

Joining production directors Genevieve de Mahy and Lauren Jackson, both Single Carrot Ensemble members, is a creative team of SCT alumni artists. Transforming the house into the locations of the play is scenic designer Lisi Stoessel, a multi-disciplinary artist and immersive theatre veteran. An Artistic Associate at Submersive Productions, Stoessel returns to Single Carrot to help create an immersive experience for SCT's first site-specific show of Season 12. Her previous Single Carrot productions include scenic design for Hotel Cassiopeia, The Tropic of X, The Apocalypse Comes at 6pm; puppet design and fabrication for A Sorcerer's Journey; and movement coaching for Something Like Jazz Music.

Costume designer Heather C. Jackson has previously designed 12 productions with Single Carrot Theatre, including Hotel Cassiopeia, Eurydice, Natural Selection, Social Creatures, Utopia Parkway, and Something Like Jazz Music. Other area credits include Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, Rep Stage, Studio Theatre, and Taffety Punk. Lighting and Sound Design will be co-designed by Christopher Rutherford, whose previously appeared both on stage and behind the scenes at Single Carrot, in Natural Selection (actor, sound designer); as sound designer for Three Andys, a co-production with the BMA; and as playwright for SCT's educational production of The Jungle Book. Working with Rutherford on the design is Caelan Levine-Northrup, who has worked last season as a Technical Assistant on Pink Milk.

Due to the nature of anticipated performance spaces, seating may be limited for Season 12 productions, and Single Carrot Theatre will be using a dynamic pricing model for single ticket sales. The new Experience Pass membership is the only way to assure set prices and seats for each production. Experience Passes come with guaranteed seats to each show, admission to one-night-only events, and other benefits. New passes and renewals are currently available online at singlecarrot.com or by calling 443-844-9253.

Single tickets are now on sale at https://link.zixcentral.com/u/138e32a8/iLADh0-P6RG-AaByMi1kxg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fsinglecarrot.com%2Fmr-wolf, and current Experience Pass members can book their tickets by calling the box office at 443-844-9253.





