Single Carrot Announces Season 14: REVELRY!

Single Carrot Theatre is ready to celebrate its return to in-person theatre for Season 14: Revelry!

Season 14 explores joy and resilience in myriad forms, with a celebration of all of life's good things in Every Brilliant Thing; DIY theatre put on by two reckless and wild besties in Is Edward Snowden Single; and a revolutionary extravaganza in Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negros, Single Carrot Theatre dances back into the joyful experience of theatre and invites you to gather with us for Season 14: Revelry.

Experience Passes for Season 14 are now on sale via the Single Carrot Theater website at https://singlecarrot.com/experience-pass.

The season opens with Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe's Every Brilliant Thing. What's on your list of every brilliant thing in the world worth living for? Ice cream, water fights, staying up past your bedtime? Don't we all have the capacity to find joy and resilience in life's little moments? Audiences are invited to help tell the humorous and moving story of a seven-year-old's experience holding onto hope while grappling with a suicidal mother. Every Brilliant Thing opens September 3 and runs through September 26, 2021. Experience Passes are currently on sale, and individual tickets will be on sale at the end of August.

The second production of Season 14: Revelry is postponed from last season, Kate Cortesi's Is Edward Snowden Single?, running February 7-22, 2022. Mimi and April are best friends. And actresses. And totally hot. And talented and smart and so brave, duh. When self-absorbed Mimi is faced with a choice to live with integrity, what decision will she make? Edward Snowden tells her "it takes a lot of courage to be selfish," or maybe she imagined that. Frolic in the reckless joy, drunken nights, and rites of passage of millennial youth. How long can it last, and at what point do we have to let go?

Season 14 closes with Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes by Terry Guest, running April 29-May 27, 2022. Liberté, égalité, fraternité, ou la mort! (Liberty, equality, fraternity, or death!), echoes the rallying cry of activists fighting through militant resistance, peaceful protest, and collaborative action to overthrow oppressive governments and corrupt, inequitable systems. Set against the opulent background of 16th century Versaille and the French revolution, Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes delves deep into the history of race and revolution in America. This high-fashion, club-swirling, time-jumping theatre extravaganza asks what is needed to keep the revolution alive for centuries to come.

Later in the season, we will offer a sneak peek into a new community-based piece, Unmarked: Stories Told, honoring the lives of 41 Black Americans interred in unmarked graves at St. John's Church's cemetery in Waverly.

Of course, audiences can also expect the return of the favorite Drunk Classics and of course, a cabaret or two!

Tickets for all performances are available now through the Experience Pass. Individual tickets for performances will be available in August. Experience Passes include one ticket to every show, a complimentary companion pass for a show or event of choice, admission to one-night-only events, and so much more! More information can be found at https://singlecarrot.com/experience-pass with new benefits and special events still being added!

Single Carrot Theatre creates socially relevant theatre as a form of civic engagement in Baltimore by producing vibrant, experiential performances in traditional and non-traditional venues; building cross-sector partnerships; and facilitating empowering education programs.