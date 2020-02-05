Silhouette Stages Has Announced Its 17th Season

Silhouette Stages has announced its mainstage shows for its 17th Season (2020-2021) bringing you three classic, family-friendly tales of transformation: a mother and daughter experience life in each other's shoes, a chorus girl becomes a Broadway star, and a servant transforms into a princess. Brought to you by two award-winning directors and our award-winning Artistic Director, TJ Lukacsina, this will be an exciting season featuring the exceptional local talent and the high quality theater you have come to expect from Silhouette Stages.

Freaky Friday - October 2020

Directed by Tommy Malek, nominated for 2 WATCH Awards in 2019 and director of our award-winning productions of The Addams Family (2018), Cry-Baby (2017), and Young Frankenstein (2016); producer of Catch Me If You Can (May 2020); served as first Artistic Director of Silhouette Stages

When an overworked mother, Katherine, and her teenage daughter, Ellie, magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter. Based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, the new musical Freaky Friday features a book by Bridget Carpenter, the co-executive producer and writer on the beloved TV hits, "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood" and music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, the Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of Next to Normal and If/Then. Freaky Friday is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

42nd Street - April 2021

Directed by Conni Trump Ross, director of Anything Goes, winner of the 2019 Ruby Griffith Award for Outstanding Achievement in a Musical, Forum (2018), Lucky Stiff (2017), Noises Off (2016) and the upcoming hit play Calendar Girls (March 2020); founding member of Silhouette Stages

42nd Street follows aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer as she comes to NYC seeking stardom at the height of the Great Depression from Allentown, PA - she soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. But just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become Broadway's next star? 42nd Street opened on Broadway on August 25, 1980, won the Tony Award for Best Musical and ran for 3,486 performances. In 2001, the show returned to Broadway and won the Tony Award for Best Revival and ran for another 1,524 performances, becoming one of the most popular musicals of all-time.

42nd Street is present by arrangement with Tams-Witmark. www.tamswitmark.com

Cinderella - June 2021

Directed by TJ Lukacsina, director of Big Fish (2018) nominated for 5 WATCH Awards, the audience favorite Legally Blonde (2017), and Hairspray (2019) at Rockville Musical Theater nominated for 11 WATCH Awards; current Artistic Director of Silhouette Stages

Rodgers and Hammerstein bring you a musical version of the fairy tale Cinderella, a story about a young woman forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother. She dreams of a better life, and with the help of her Fairy Godmother, Cinderella is transformed into an elegant young lady and is able to attend the ball to meet her Prince whose eyes she helps open to the injustice in his kingdom. Rodgers and Hammerstein originally wrote the songs for a 1957 television broadcast starring Julie Andrews, and was remade twice for television before heading to Broadway in 2013, where it ran for 770 performances and was nominated for nine Tony Awards. Cinderella is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.com





