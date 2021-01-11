Shriver Hall Concert Series Announces Spring 2021 Virtual Season

Shriver Hall Concert Series today announced its updated spring programming, featuring a five-concert virtual series, each a digital world premiere recording. The season opens with Baroque ensemble Quicksilver on January 31 in a program of virtuosic works from the 17th century; followed by the return of world renowned Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov in a program of Szymanowski, Debussy, and Brahms on February 21; the SHCS mainstage debut of rising star Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan with pianist Armine Grigoryan in works by Beethoven, Schumann, Franck, and Armenian composers Eduard Bagdasarian and Alexander Grigori Arutiunian on March 14; violinist Jennifer Koh in Bach and selections from her critically acclaimed Alone Together project on April 11; and a recital by the Calidore String Quartet on May 3, featuring a program of Dvořák, Schubert, and the world streaming premiere of a new quartet by composer Hannah Lash.

Executive Director of Shriver Hall Concert Series, Catherine Cochran, says, "We are thrilled that we have the opportunity to present our Spring 2021 concerts, although a bit differently than planned. We have made every effort to honor our commitments and retain the engagements we had planned for the 2020-21 season, and our exceptional artists have rallied in extraordinary ways, coming together in superb performance spaces on two continents to capture their concert recordings so we can all share the 'front row.'"

Baroque ensemble Quicksilver makes its Baltimore debut on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 5:30pm ET with the world premiere recording of Violini a due: A European Journey, a program that explores sublime and dramatic works spanning the 17th century, from the birth of the virtuoso violin in northern Italy through its rich development in the courts of Germany. The concert was recorded at the DiMenna Center in New York City and features Quicksilver violinists Robert Mealy and Julie Andrijeski, harpsichordist Avi Stein, and lutist Charles Weaver.

Pianist Daniil Trifonov returns virtually to perform for SHCS audiences for the third time on Sunday, February 21, 2020 at 5:30pm ET in the premiere of a solo recital to include Szymanowski's Sonata No. 3, Op. 36; Debussy's Pour Le Piano; and Brahms' Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 5. Trifonov recorded the concert at the 92nd Street Y in New York.

Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan makes his SHCS mainstage debut on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 5:30pm ET in a premiere recital he recorded in Yerevan, Armenia. Accompanied by pianist Armine Grigoryan, the concert features Beethoven's Seven Variations in E-flat Major on Mozart's "Bei Männern", WoO 46; Schumann's Adagio and Allegro; and Franck's Sonata for Violin and Piano; plus two works by Armenian composers - Eduard Bagdasarian's Nocturne and Alexander Grigori Arutiunian's Impromptu. Hakhnazaryan and Grigoryan recorded the concert at Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall in Yerevan, Armenia.

Violinist Jennifer Koh returns to SHCS on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 5:30pm ET for a virtual concert featuring Bach's Partitas and Sonatas and selections from her critically acclaimed project Alone Together. In response to the coronavirus pandemic and the financial hardship it has placed on many in the arts community, Alone Together was an online commissioning project in which 20 composers agreed to donate a new, micro-works for solo violin, while also recommending a fellow freelance composer to write their own 30-second solo violin work on paid commission from the artist-driven nonprofit ARCO Collaborative. Koh premiered the works in spring 2020. The micro-works featured on this concert are written by Katherine Balch, Vijay Iyer, Patrick Castillo, Hanna Benn, Ellen Reid, Andrew Norman, Kati Agócs, Angelica Negrón, Darian Donovan Thomas with electronics by Ian Chang, George Lewis, Cassie Wieland, Rajna Swaminathan, and Layale Chaker.

On Sunday, May 3, 2021 at 5:30pm ET, SHCS presents the Calidore String Quartet in Dvořák's String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, Op. 96. "American" and Schubert's String Quartet No. 15 in G Major, D. 887, as well as the streaming world premiere of composer Hannah Lash's (b. 1981) String Quartet No. 1. The concert was recorded in a private home in New York. Hannah Lash's String Quartet No. 1 is commissioned for the Calidore String Quartet by Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting for Segerstrom Center for the Arts' Chamber Music Series, by the Shriver Hall Concert Series, and by the Fonds Kleine Zaal of the Royal Concertgebouw, a fund which is managed by Het Concertgebouw Fonds. Segerstrom Center for the Arts is the lead commissioner and co-presenter of Hannah Lash's String Quartet No. 1 and will present the live performance world premiere in February 2022.

Ticket holders can watch each concert on demand for a week after the premiere and also have access to a post-concert chat with the artists moderated by Catherine Cochran.

Sunday, January 31, 2021 at 5:30pm ET

Tickets: $15.

Link: www.shriverconcerts.org/quicksilver

Violini a due: A European Journey

CASTELLO: Sonata quarta from Sonate Concertate in Stil Moderno, Libro II (Venice, 1629)

FONTANA: Sonata undecima from Sonate a 1. 2. 3. per il violino... (Venice, 1641)

FALCONIERI: L'Eroica, sonata a tre from Il primo libro di Canzone, Sinfonie, Fantasie (Naples, 1650)

DE MURCIA: Marizapalos from Saldívar Codex No. 4 (Madrid, c.1722)

FALCONIERI: Passacalle

ROSENMÜLLER: Sonata seconda a due from Sonate a 2. 3. 4. e 5. Stromenti da arco & altri (Nuremberg, 1682)

SCHMELTZER: Polnische Sachspfeiffen from the Rost MS (Baden-Baden, c.1660)

BUXTEHUDE: Prelude in G minor, BuxWV 163

KERLL: Sonata a 2 from Rost MS (Baden-Baden, c.1660)

CAZZATI: Sonata decima "La Bentivoglia" from Suonate, Op.18 (1656)

LEGRENZI: Sonata terza from La cetra, Libro Terzo Op.10 (Venice, 1673)

ERLEBACH: Ciaconna from Sonata III in A major from VI Sonate (Nuremberg, 1694)

Robert Mealy, violin

Julie Andrijeski, violin

Avi Stein, harpsichord

Charles Weaver, lute

Sunday, February 21, 2020 at 5:30pm ET

Tickets: $15.

Link: www.shriverconcerts.org/trifonov

SZYMANOWSKI: Sonata No. 3, Op. 36

DEBUSSY: Pour le piano

BRAHMS: Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 5

Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 5:30pm ET

Tickets: $15.

Link: www.shriverconcerts.org/hakhnazaryan

BEETHOVEN: Seven Variations in E-flat Major on Mozart's "Bei Männern", WoO 46

SCHUMANN: Adagio and Allegro

FRANCK: Sonata for Violin and Cello

E. BAGDASARYAN: Nocturne

A. ARUTYUNIAN: Impromptu

Narek Hakhnazaryan, cello

Armine Grigoryan, piano

Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 5:30pm ET

Tickets: $15.

Link: www.shriverconcerts.org/koh

BACH: Partita No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006

Alone Together

KATHERINE BALCH: Cleaning (30' for the whole set)

VIJAY IYER: For Violin Alone

PATRICK CASTILLO: Mina Cecilia's Constitutional

HANNA BENN: Exhalation

ELLEN REID: Brick Red Mood

Andrew Norman: Turns of Phrase

KATI AGÓCS: Thirst and Quenching

ANGELICA NEGRÓN: Cooper and Emma

DARIAN DONOVAN THOMAS with electronics by IAN CHANG: Art/Nat

George Lewis: Un petit brouillard cérébral

CASSIE WIELAND: Shiner

LAYALE CHAKER: Bond of the Beloved (Bastanikār)

BACH: Sonata No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1005

Sunday, May 3, 2021 at 5:30pm ET

Tickets: $15.

Link: www.shriverconcerts.org/calidore

DVOŘÁK: String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, Op. 96. "American"

HANNAH LASH: String Quartet No. 1 [Streaming World Premiere]

SCHUBERT: String Quartet No. 15 in G Major, D. 887

