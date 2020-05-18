School Of Magic Offers Virtual Summer Camps

The Baltimore Academy of Magic offers 2020 virtual camp programs to give kids and teens a truly magical summer, even under quarantine. BAM's unique camps offer youth (aged 7-16) a fun experience with opportunities to learn magic effects, build magic props, and create amazing magical memories. In addition, BAM's programs are specifically designed for a virtual environment, with everything campers need arriving at their door a week before camp starts.

"We want it to be this totally immersive, magical experience," says Annie Montone, Magician and Co-Founder of the Baltimore Academy of Magic. "From the moment the purple envelope shows up at your house to the last day of camp where you are performing a magic show for your friends and family, it's not like anything else these kids have ever done. And that's exciting!"

The Baltimore Academy of Magic promotes empowerment, focus, knowledge, and self-esteem building, in addition to the school's stage magic and performance curriculum.

"So many times, we hear, 'My kid is too shy to do anything like that,' and I want to say we love the shy kid!" says Brian Kehoe, Magician and Co-Founder of the Baltimore Academy of Magic. "Magic empowers them to come out of their shells. Every single student that joins the Baltimore Academy of Magic, for however long they are with us, leaves with confidence. That's what's important to us."

For more information or to register, visit encountermagic.com/bam/

