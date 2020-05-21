SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at The Hippodrome Theatre Rescheduled for February 2021

For the health and safety of the community, the CareFirst® BlueCross BlueShield Hippodrome Broadway Series engagement of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical has been rescheduled again and will now play at the Hippodrome February 9 - 14, 2021. Ticket holders will be able to use their existing tickets for entry to the new dates and can see their new performance date by logging into their Subscriber, eCLUB, or Ticketmaster account.

"We are grateful for the community's continued support of our Baltimore Broadway family," said Ron Legler, president of The Hippodrome Theatre. "We are looking forward to the day when we can safely see each other again at the theatre and will be ready to dance and sing along with Donna Summer's smash hit 'Last Dance.'"

Ticket holders will be notified via email from their original point of purchase with information. Season Subscribers and Hippodrome Broadway Series eClub ticket buyers may exchange online at any time (eClub exchanges available through June 20, 2020 only). Season Subscribers may also call 800.343.3103 (M-F, 9am-5pm) or email BaltimoreService@broadwayacrossamerica.com with questions. For questions regarding group tickets:

BaltimoreGroups@broadwayacrossamerica.com. All other questions should be directed to the original point of purchase.

