STEEL MAGNOLIAS and More to Bring Live Performances Back to Everyman Theatre This August

Founder and Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi and Managing Director Marissa LaRose today announce the new, 2021/22 season at Everyman Theatre.

The six-play season marks the organization's return to live theatre after 18 months, with a varied roster, including a family favorite from the stage and screen, a reimagined hit of a universally-treasured novel, a classic gem from the American canon, and a World Premiere work by a red-hot Baltimore-based playwright and author.

The season features stories from a wide range of authors and perspectives that mark the return to a distinctive in-person experience for Everyman patrons, while offering more access through both live and digital opportunities.

Everyman Theatre welcomes patrons back to West Baltimore with performances of Robert Harling's beloved STEEL MAGNOLIAS set in a beauty salon in northern Louisiana. It runs at Everyman from August 11 to September 5 and also begins streaming into homes on August 23. FLYIN' WEST by poet, playwright, and activist Pearl Cleage runs from October 5 to October 31. Next up is a staple of the American Theatre, THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH by Thornton Wilder, which is slated for December 7 to January 2.

From February 1 to February 27 is Jacqueline E. Lawton's passionate and daring play BEHOLD, A NEGRESS. The beloved Jane Austen book SENSE AND SENSIBILITY is irreverently and playfully adapted for stage by Kate Hamill, and runs from April 5 to May 1. Everyman's 31st season closes with a World Premiere comedy by playwright, author, internet sensation, and Baltimore native R. Eric Thomas called CRYING ON TELEVISION. It runs from May 31 to June 26.

According to Lancisi, "These six plays feel like the perfect antidote and response to the past year. They were chosen for theatre lovers to welcome us all back to celebrate great plays live and in person again. There are comedies both classic and new, dramas from different ages, and the voices are diverse in many respects. A theme emerged among the plays, of looking at history through a fresh lens. We can't wait to see you audiences in our lobbies and in their seats, as the curtain rises on a new story to experience together once again."

Everyman Theatre received a $25,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the ongoing development of Thomas's play, Crying on Television, including staged readings and workshops throughout the year, culminating with the World Premiere mainstage production as part of the 31st season.

LaRose speaks for the entire organization when she says, "We've been dreaming of our return to live theatre for 15 months, and the pride we feel in getting here is greater than we could have imagined. After spending a year like no other, pivoting both our season and our education programs to a virtual platform, we are so very ready to welcome the community back in person. This past year has taken us on a long and bumpy road and I am grateful for the tenacity and dedication of our staff and Board in navigating the challenges. This year has challenged us in many ways, and has made a stronger Everyman -- we are ready to throw open the doors!"

In-person, single tickets for Steel Magnolias only go on sale Monday, July 12. Streaming access is available now at $30 per household, allowing for unlimited number of viewers at home.

Subscriptions, which start at only $123 for the new, 2021/22 season at Everyman Theatre are available now by visiting everymantheatre.org or calling 410.752.2208. Box office hours have been extended to Monday - Friday from 9am until 6pm, and Saturdays from 10am until 5pm.