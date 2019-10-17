SHE STOPS TO CONQUER By Oliver Goldsmith Announced At Fells Point Corner Theatre

Fells Point Corner Theatre proudly presents on our Godfrey Stage... She Stoops to Conquer by Oliver Goldsmith Directed by Lance Bankerd and Barbara Madison Hauck

Young Marlow, on his way to meet the match his father has chosen for him, arrives at a somewhat dilapidated country house and mistakes it for an inn. From there, Oliver Goldsmith's She Stoops to Conquer (1773) is a riotous jaunt of mistaken identity, practical jokes, and romantic shenanigans. At once both a charming love story and witty satire of romance, class, and station, it is a laughing comedy that has delighted audiences for over 230 years.

"[Goldsmith] chided the debilitating gentility of the gentry at the same time that he cheered an audience with good-natured romantic hijinks." - The New York Times.

This fresh, unconventional production will be co-directed by Lance Bankerd and FPCT's new Artistic Director Barbara Madison Hauck, and will feature the acting talents of Hannah Fogler, Albert Collins, Richard Peck, Corey Hennessey, Elizabeth Norman, Christian O'Neill, Tommy Peters, Ari Eckley, and Ian Charles. Still wildly relevant, this joyful romp is a perfect fit for the holiday season.

Dates: Friday, November 22, 2019 - Sunday, December 15, 2019* Times: Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Admission: $20

*There is a Pay What You Can performance on Thursday, November 21 during the final dress rehearsal. s *





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You