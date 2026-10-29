Review: SIX at Hippodrome Theatre

NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

SIX the hit musical is on it's North American tour with their new Boleyn cast and the current stop is in Baltimore Maryland. The historic France-Merrick performing arts center, home of the Hippodrome Theater, is hosting the tour from October 25th until November 1st 2026. SIX is a creative retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII. The incredible lighting, costumes and on stage band really make you feel like you are at a rock concert instead of a show about Tudor women. The energy is electric and these women are powerful!

SIX introduces us to the six wives of Henry VIII who decide to have a singing competition to crown the top Queen. How do they determine the winner? The audience will listen and judge who had to deal with the worst of it from Henry.

Starting off with wife #1 Catherine of Aragon who was shipped over from Spain to marry Arthur, who then died. Catherine then went on to marry Arthur's brother, Henry VIII, and their marriage lasted 24 years. Henry got frustrated that Catherine had not given him a male heir. He had numerous affairs and actually moved his mistress, Anne, into their home. He eventually got the marriage annulled to marry Anne. Christina Jones is a powerhouse as Catherine of Aragon. Her performance was strong, funny, and sassy. Her vocals were off the charts.

Wife #2 Anne Boleyn is probably the most known wife of the six. Anne actually caused Henry to break England away from the Catholic church after the pope refused to give Henry a divorce from Catherine. Anne is the fun bubbly one of the group, although this may have gotten her in too much trouble, as she was beheaded. Brittany Smithson's Anne is a burst of energy. She will make you laugh and two seconds later you're feeling sorry and rooting for her to win the competition.

On to wife #3, Jane Seymore, the only one he truly loved, says her. Jane and Henry were in love and welcomed a male heir. Unfortunately Jane died and missed out on seeing her son grow up. Melina Savannah Cruz changed the tone and touched all of our hearts. Her vocals were powerful and emotional.

Anne of Cleves is wife #4 all the way from Germany. After seeing her portrait Henry chose her, but it turns out he wasn't as impressed in person. The marriage was annulled after just six months. She spent her days getting down in a castle in Richmond. Shelby Griswold is a badass woman who brought the house down with her version of Anne.

Wife #5 is Katherine Howard who is a 10 amongst these 3's. All Katherine longs for is someone who understands and supports her. Too bad for her all the men in her life want the same one thing. Katherine was the second of Henry's wives to be beheaded. Thabitha Moruthane portrayal of the flirty K Howard with the emotional toll of only being wanted for your looks shows her emotional range.

And last but not least, wife #6 Catherine Parr. She outlived Henry and eventually got to be with the one she truly loved, Thomas. Nina Ann Nelson rounds out this incredible group of women. Her vocals were insane!

So which wife takes the title? You'll have to watch to find out!

The energy in the theater was contagious. The crowd was clapping along, up on their feet dancing. Confetti falling like rain. The show runs about 80 mins with no intermission. The photo is from a previous tour, as they were taking the new photos the night of the show in Baltimore and are not yet available. I did get to meet all the queens at the stage door. They were so sweet asking me my name and introducing themselves like they didn't just rock the house for the last hour and a half. I wish them all the best on this tour and can't wait to see them spread the joy of SIX throughout North America.

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille's chorography deserves a special mention. The synchronized six used every bit of that stage in a visual masterpiece. Tim Deiling's lighting design gives all the best rock concert vibes. Tony award winner Gabriella Slade's costumes are a huge part of the visual appeal of the show. The rhinestoned boots, the crowns, and the tudor inspired shapes help make each queen unique. The creative team came together to create a visual and musical work of art that will inspire girl power for years to come.

This show is family friendly so bring your young girls to witness the spectacle inspired by 6 incredible women.

If you are looking for a fun night out buy your tickets today! There is nothing like the experience of seeing a show live and this one delivers the fun!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 05 Hrs 51 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

More on Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center Recent Articles SIX Tour Reveals New Cast for 2026-2027 Season

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone