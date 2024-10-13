Review: A NIGHT FOR BALTIMORE at Everyman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Full disclosure.

I have a special spot in my heart for The Everyman Theatre.

On September 11th (of all dates), 2009, I would, for the first time, meet the woman who would later become my wife, fellow Broadwayworld scribe Tina Saratsiotis. Our first date. Dinner at Tapas Teatro and then a production of David Lindsay-Abaire's RABBIT HOLE at the “old” Everyman, when it was still at 1727 North Charles Street (for those interested, you can find my review of that play here.

Everyman cast ensemble player Megan Anderson played Izzy, younger sister of actor Deborah Hazlett’s Becca, who relays a comical story about how she punched an unruly woman in a bar. So it was only fitting that Tina and I attended the “new” Everyman’s A Night for Baltimore gala, beginning the evening with light and lovely conversation with Ms. Anderson who directed us to the open bar (though without fisticuffs).

“A Night for Baltimore” was more than a just a gala, as Everyman founder and artistic director Vincent Lancisi noted in a news release: “It is a declaration of our commitment to education, to the arts, and to the city we love.”

In fact, “A Night” is the Everyman’s cornerstone fundraising event that supports the theatre’s education and community engagement initiatives which affect more than 3,000 students every school year. Everyman partners with more than 60 local organizations including 26 Baltimore schools, through school residencies with partners like Higher Achievement, Elev8 Baltimore, and The Mount Royal School, and community residencies with the Department of Juvenile Services and The University of Maryland, Baltimore Community Engagement Center, among others.

According to Everyman Theatre press contact Corey Frier, more than 400 attended the evening’s festivities, raising over $300,000 to benefit for the aforementioned education programs and initiatives. More than $25,000 was raised during the silent auction.

Guests enjoyed all manner of hors d’oeuvres, culinary delights like empanada-like dishes of spinach and cheese, and chili beef; Asian noodles; shrimp, beef, and all manner of vegetable dishes and antipasto. Desserts were delectable, with the chocolate-cake pops a particular favorite.

Highlights included performances by A-MAN the DJ, whose dynamic sets have been experienced at Laugh Your Truth Comedy shows, Baltimore’s Center Stage, and events for the Maryland Film Coalition Foundation; and Baltimore’s own Tracie Thoms – daughter of Donald H. Thoms, Everyman Board member, and a television executive and producer for nearly 50 years, working for Maryland Public Television and Discovery Communications. Tracie—renowned for her work in TV, film and theater, including the Broadway and filmed adaptation of Johnathan Larson’s RENT -- sang a number of popular songs from hit musicals like Waitress, and concluded her show joined by a number of Baltimore School for the Arts students who sang (with audience participation!) “Seasons of Love” (a.k.a. the 525,600 Minutes song from RENT). Sadly, we missed A-MAN’s show, as our AARP senior citizen memberships preclude staying out past 9 p.m.!

The evening’s fundraising efforts also served to support the High School Matinee program which provides students with repeat exposure to theater performances and in-school artist visits; Childcare Matiness, where childcare is provided on a sliding scale while parents/guardians enjoy an Everyman production; Teen Theatre Nights, offering teens a chance to witness theatrical productions, tour the Everyman and meet with the artists post-show; and the Pay-What-You-Choose program which provides more than 3,000 pay-what-you-choose ticket opportunities to community members throughout the season.

Everyman Theatre is a non-profit organization with a resident ensemble of artists from the Baltimore/Washington D.C. area, founded in 1990 by Vincent M. Lancisi. The Everyman is now located at 315 W. Fayette Street in the heart of West Baltimore in the historic Bromo Arts District. For more information about the Everyman and upcoming productions, call (410) 752-2208 or visit https://everymantheatre.org.

