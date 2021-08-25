Rep Stage Postpones SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep Stage, a regional professional theatre in residence at Howard Community College, has always prioritized the health, safety, and well-being of its patrons and the community. Rep Stage's 2021-2022 season follows the college's reopening plan, which was developed in accordance with county, state, and federal guidelines.

Rep Stage sought revisions to its Actors' Equity's contract rider to ensure it was aligned with the college's plan, as well as language clarity and adjustments to honor Maryland self-insurance law, but Equity would not agree to the few revisions requested. As a result, Rep Stage has made the difficult decision to postpone production of its first show of the season - "Songs for a New World". The production is now scheduled for December 2-19, 2021.

"Thank you to our patrons for their continued patience and flexibility as we continue to navigate producing live theatre at this time. Our plan prioritized safety and followed all college, county, state, and federal guidelines," said Joseph W. Ritsch, producing artistic director of Rep Stage. "Since Actors' Equity could not agree to our requested changes, we look forward to celebrating the holiday season with 'Songs for a New World,' the restorative and glorious song cycle by Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist Jason Robert Brown."

The remainder of the Rep Stage season remains as scheduled: the world premiere of Dane Figueroa Edidi's "Ghost/Writer" February 17-March 6, 2022, and then an exciting new production of Williams' seminal classic "The Glass Menagerie" April 28-May 17, 2022.

For further information please visit www.repstage.org. Patrons with existing tickets will be contacted by the box office to arrange an exchange or refund. New tickets will go on sale mid-October.