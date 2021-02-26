Rep Stage Opens Season With Virtual World Premiere Of LOVE/LANGUAGE

Rep Stage, the professional regional theatre in residence at Howard Community College (HCC), opens its 28th season with a world premiere - "LOVE/language - a collection of original works by regional area playwrights. From romantic love to self-love, from the love of family to love of our communities, we are all connected in some way through the language of one of humankind's most intimate emotions.

With deeply personal monologues, "LOVE/language" explores how love can help us connect and heal in a time when isolation and unrest affect our daily lives. "LOVE/language" looks at our heart's desire through the lens of 10 diverse playwrights from the Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia region. Rep Stage's fully produced theatre event of original commissioned works will be available for you to stream at your home.



"I wanted to create an event for this moment we find ourselves in and create an opportunity for local regional artists in our industry, who have been deeply affected by the pandemic. I truly believe that love creates empathy and change, and we need that so desperately right now." said Joseph W. Ritsch, Rep Stage's producing artistic director. "I am excited with how the playwrights took the prompt of 'love' and wrote about it in a deep and personal way."

Tickets are now on sale for the opportunity to watch "LOVE/language" March 26-29, 2021. A single ticket is $15; a household ticket is $25. For tickets and additional information, visit www.repstage.org or call the box office at 443-518-1500.

The box office staff are operating remotely, and campus access remains restricted to employees only. For assistance with your order, send an email to boxoffice@howardcc.edu or you can call 443-518-1500. Please visit www.repstage.org for the latest box office hours.