Q-Fest Playwriting Festival 3.0 Rescheduled To This Sunday
The festival will livestream on Facebook and will showcase 10-minute plays from 20 writers around the DC.
After a moment of reverence and reflection after the shooting of Jacob Blake, Adventure Theatre MTC, ArtsCentric, 4615 Theatre Company, and Convergence Theatre have announced that Q-Fest 3.0 has been rescheduled to September 6, 2020 at 2:00PM.
QFest 3.0, a play festival live-streamed on Facebook, will showcase 10-minute plays from 20 writers around the DC metro area themed around identity. This iteration of the festival centered on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and LGBTQ+ artists, asking them to create stories based on their communities.
Each theater will host a 90min livestream on their Facebook pages, all donated proceeds during the livestream will go directly to the playwrights.
Q-Fest 3.0 Playwrights Include:
ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC (2:00PM)
Brandon Butts
Rebecca Kiser
DaVon T. Moody
Shayla Simmons
Elizabeth Ung
ARTSCENTRIC (3:30PM)
Ryan Anthony
Ricardo Blagrove
Bryan Jeffrey
Nicole Ruthmarie
Terrance Flemming
4615 THEATRE COMPANY (5:00PM)
Renea Brown
Jon Jon Johnson
Soo-Jin Lee
Claire Lichstenstein
Nathaneal Hatchett
CONVERGENCE THEATRE (6:30PM)
Justin Jarod Bell
Shalyce Hemby
Adrián Iglesias
Nikki Owens
Jasmina Tang
Featured QFest Artists include:
Angeleaza Anderson
Dylan Arredondo
Alex De Bard
Geocel Batista
Kelli Blackwell
Justin Jarod Bell
Tsaitami Duchicela
Cara Gabriel
Ryan Gholson
Diana Gonzalez-Ramirez
Sylvern Groomes
Olivia Haller
Nathanael Hatchett
Jordanna Hernandez
Joy Jones
Stan Kang
Shayla Lowe
Michelle Lynch
Dan Pyuen
Christopher Richardson
Nia Savoy
Awa Sal Secka
Divinia Shorter
Kylie Smith
Mike Smith
Gregory Keng Strasser
Ezra Tozian
Elena Velasco
Paige Washington
Jacob Yeh
Jenna Zhu
QFest 3.0 begins at 2:00PM EST on September 6 on the Adventure Theatre MTC Facebook Page. Tune in.