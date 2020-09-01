Q-Fest Playwriting Festival 3.0 Rescheduled To This Sunday

The festival will livestream on Facebook and will showcase 10-minute plays from 20 writers around the DC.

After a moment of reverence and reflection after the shooting of Jacob Blake, Adventure Theatre MTC, ArtsCentric, 4615 Theatre Company, and Convergence Theatre have announced that Q-Fest 3.0 has been rescheduled to September 6, 2020 at 2:00PM.

QFest 3.0, a play festival live-streamed on Facebook, will showcase 10-minute plays from 20 writers around the DC metro area themed around identity. This iteration of the festival centered on BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and LGBTQ+ artists, asking them to create stories based on their communities.

Each theater will host a 90min livestream on their Facebook pages, all donated proceeds during the livestream will go directly to the playwrights.

Q-Fest 3.0 Playwrights Include:

ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC (2:00PM)



Brandon Butts

Rebecca Kiser

DaVon T. Moody

Shayla Simmons

Elizabeth Ung

ARTSCENTRIC (3:30PM)



Ryan Anthony

Ricardo Blagrove

Bryan Jeffrey

Nicole Ruthmarie

Terrance Flemming

4615 THEATRE COMPANY (5:00PM)



Renea Brown

Jon Jon Johnson

Soo-Jin Lee

Claire Lichstenstein

Nathaneal Hatchett

CONVERGENCE THEATRE (6:30PM)

Justin Jarod Bell

Shalyce Hemby

Adrián Iglesias

Nikki Owens

Jasmina Tang

Featured QFest Artists include:

Angeleaza Anderson

Dylan Arredondo

Alex De Bard

Geocel Batista

Kelli Blackwell

Justin Jarod Bell

Tsaitami Duchicela

Cara Gabriel

Ryan Gholson

Diana Gonzalez-Ramirez

Sylvern Groomes

Olivia Haller

Nathanael Hatchett

Jordanna Hernandez

Joy Jones

Stan Kang

Shayla Lowe

Michelle Lynch

Dan Pyuen

Christopher Richardson

Nia Savoy

Awa Sal Secka

Divinia Shorter

Kylie Smith

Mike Smith

Gregory Keng Strasser

Ezra Tozian

Elena Velasco

Paige Washington

Jacob Yeh

Jenna Zhu

QFest 3.0 begins at 2:00PM EST on September 6 on the Adventure Theatre MTC Facebook Page. Tune in.

Shows View More Baltimore Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You