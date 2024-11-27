Pianist Brian Ganz Free Evening Recital Of Beethoven And Chopin At St. Mary's College

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



St. Mary's College of MD Musician-in-Residence Brian Ganz will perform his only full-length evening piano recital of the semester on Thursday, December 5 at 7 pm in the Main Concert Hall of the Dodge Performing Arts Center on the college campus.

The free program will feature two great piano sonatas, Beethoven's beloved "Appassionata" Sonata and Chopin's virtually unknown Sonata No. 1 in C minor. Rounding out the program will be four popular mazurkas of Chopin. For more information call (240) 895-4498 or visit bit.ly/3C69OnR.

"I am thrilled to be playing these two sonatas back to back,” pianist Ganz said recently. “The Beethoven is perhaps the greatest sonata ever composed for piano. It is universally revered as a masterpiece. The Chopin, on the other hand, is so rarely played it can honestly be considered unknown. Yet it has so much beauty, so much richness and excitement to offer! And as it comes right after the Beethoven on the program, one hears the latter's influence on the young Chopin, who was only a teenager when he composed this first of his sonatas. I can promise listeners an amazing discovery of a work that deserves to be much better known than it is."

Ganz has appeared as soloist with such orchestras as the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, The National Philharmonic, the Baltimore and the National Symphonies, the City of London Sinfonia, and L'Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte Carlo. He has performed in many of the world's major concert halls and has played under the baton of such conductors as Leonard Slatkin, Mstislav Rostropovich, Pinchas Zukerman, Jerzy Semkow and Yoel Levi.

Comments