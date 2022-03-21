Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At R. Eric Thomas' THE FOLKS AT HOME At Baltimore Center Stage

The newest play by National best-selling author R. Eric Thomas, THE FOLKS AT HOME has its world premiere at Baltimore Center Stage now through April 10.  

Mar. 21, 2022  

Get a first look at photos below!

Featuring a star-studded cast including Jane Kaczmarek, E. Faye Butler, and Eugene Lee and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb, the play tells the story of Roger and Brandon, an interracial couple living in South Baltimore, who are doing the best they can. Their mortgage is late, Roger's been laid off for months, and there might be a ghost in the attic. It's a lot. And that was before all of their parents had to move in with them. THE FOLKS AT HOME is a contemporary riff on the beloved family sitcoms of the 1970s.

Tickets and more information are available by visiting centerstage.org.

Photo credit: Jill Fannon

E. Faye Butler and Jane Kaczmarek

E. Faye Butler and Jane Kaczmarek

E. Faye Butler and Jane Kaczmarek

Christopher Sears and Alexis Bronkovic

Christopher Sears and Brandon E. Burton

The Company of in THE FOLKS AT HOME

Jane Kaczmarek

Eugene Lee and Brandon E. Burton

E. Faye Butler, Eugene Lee, and Brandon E. Burton



