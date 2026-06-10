Photos: CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL At Milburn Stone Theatre

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The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College closes its 2025–2026 season with Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, the hit stage adaptation of the cult-classic film packed with iconic songs from the decade that defined a generation. Check out photos from the show.

Directed by Andrew John Mitchell, this provocative jukebox musical opens June 12 and runs through June 21 on the Milburn Stone Theatre stage.

Set in the privileged world of Manhattan's elite, Cruel Intentions follows the manipulative and dangerously charming step-siblings Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil as they wager, scheme, and seduce their way through a web of deception. But when real feelings begin to emerge, their carefully crafted games threaten to spiral out of control. Filled with scandal, romance, betrayal, and dark humor, the musical delivers a nostalgic blast of '90s hits while exploring the consequences of power, privilege, and desire.

Leading the cast are Cole Hanrahan as Sebastian Valmont and Marion Jackson as Kathryn Merteuil, the notorious duo whose twisted games drive the story's drama. Eliza Davulcu stars as the virtuous Annette Hargrove, while Karly Laskowski portrays the sheltered Cecile Caldwell, an innocent caught in Kathryn and Sebastian's manipulations.

Matt Lucatamo appears as Blaine Tuttle, Dalton Watts as Greg McConnell, and Dorian Bean as Ronald Clifford. Karen Decker takes on the dual roles of Dr. Greenbaum and Bunny Caldwell. Rounding out the company are ensemble members Sabrina Van Voorhis, Jacob Redden, Chase Dove, and Lindsay Hamilton, portraying the students and socialites of Manchester Prep.

Based on the 1999 film written and directed by Roger Kumble, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical features a book by Roger Kumble, Lindsey Rosin, and Jordan Ross and is fueled by a soundtrack featuring some of the decade's biggest artists, including Britney Spears, R.E.M., The Verve, Christina Aguilera, NSYNC, Boyz II Men, and many more.

Director Andrew John Mitchell believes the show's enduring appeal comes from its unique combination of nostalgia and emotional honesty.

"At its heart, Cruel Intentions is about the masks people wear and the risks they take when they allow themselves to be vulnerable," says Mitchell. "The story may be wrapped in glamour, manipulation, and sharp wit, but underneath is a surprisingly human exploration of love, identity, and the consequences of our choices. Combined with these incredible '90s songs, it creates a theatrical experience that's both entertaining and unexpectedly moving."

The production's creative team includes Music Director Aurelien Eulert, Choreographer Caitlin Van Driessche, Intimacy Coordinator Lucy Vavala, Stage Manager Riley Calpin, Lighting Designer Matt Coyle, Audio Engineer Paul Surowiec, Costume Designer Maggie Dennis, and Properties Designer Brett Pearson.

Recommended for ages 16 and older due to mature themes and content, Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical offers audiences a thrilling night of music, romance, and deliciously wicked fun.

Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical opens Friday, June 12, with additional performances June 13, 14, 20, and 21. Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets and additional information are available through the Milburn Stone Theatre Box Office at (410) 287-1037 or online at milburnstone.com.

Photo Credit: Milburn Stone Theatre



The cast of Cruel Intentions

Karly Laskowski, and Marion Jackson

Eliza Davulcu, Sabrina Van Voorhis, and Lindsay Hamilton

Marion Jackson and the cast of Cruel Intentions

Marion Jackson, Cole Hanrahan, and Eliza Davulcu

Cole Hanrahan and Marion Jackson

The cast of Cruel Intentions

The cast of Cruel Intentions

Karly Laskowski

Karly Laskowski

The cast of Cruel Intentions

Marion Jackson

Karly Laskowski and the cast of Cruel Intentions

Marion Jackson

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