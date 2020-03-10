Photo Flash: QUEENS GIRL: BLACK IN THE GREEN MOUNTAINS at Everyman Theatre's New Voices Festival

The inaugural season of Everyman Theatre's NEW VOICES FESTIVAL presents QUEENS GIRL: BLACK IN THE GREEN MOUNTAINS.

Check out photos below!

QUEENS GIRL: Black in the Green Mountains is by Caleen Sinnette Jennings and directed by Paige Hernandez. As the Vietnam War rages and the Kent State killings ignite college campuses across the country, Jaqueline Marie Butler arrives in Bennington, Vermont to begin college. Caught between wildly divergent sets of friends --outrageously wealthy "WASPS," militant black activists, and passionate theatre people -- Jackie is forced to confront the space between white and black culture to find her own place in the world.

Starring in the role of Jacqueline Marie Butler is Felicia Curry.

Photo Credit: Teresa Castracane Photography





