Photo Flash: AMERICAN PSYCHO At The Milburn Stone Theatre At Cecil College

American Psycho had its regional premiere at the Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College on October 11th, 2019. There's still three more performances this weekend to experience one of the most talked about shows this season. Call (410) 287-1037 or visit milburnstone.org to get your tickets today.

American Psycho, A New Musical Thriller: October 18, 19, 20 | Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 2pm

Book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Music and Lyrics by Duncan Sheik, Based on the novel by Bret Easton Ellis

Dark Comedy Musical | Due to adult content and language, American Psycho is recommended for ages sixteen and up.

Based on the electrifying novel by Bret Easton Ellis which inspired the immensely popular cult horror classic, American Psycho tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a young and handsome Wall Street banker with impeccable taste and unquenchable desires. Patrick and his elite group of friends spend their days in chic restaurants, exclusive clubs, and designer labels. But at night, Patrick takes part in a darker indulgence, and his mask of sanity is starting to slip... With a brilliant synth-pop score written by Tony Award Winner, Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) this new musical features memorable songs from Phil Collins, Tears for Fears, New Order, Huey Lewis and the News and a twisted and hilarious book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark). American Psycho is destined to be your next musical theatre obsession.

Directed by Andrew John Mitchell Music Direction by Charlie Hannagan Choreography by Tommy Fisher-Klein

Stage manager: Matt Lucatamo, Set Design: William Bryant & Brandon Gorin, Lighting Design: Patrick Yarrington, Costume & Prop Coordination: Daniel Combs & Eddie Hurley, Audio Engineer: Jen Scorziello, Backstage Manager: Wyatt Thompson, Run Crew: Allison Graham, Aleks Morris & Larry Murphy

Costumes & Properties Provided by Ampersand Theatrical Rentals

Starring Josh O'Donnell, Heather Bounds, Evelyn Schiavone, Alex Quigley, Emily lorn, Alex Vanderlek, Ry Milliner, Henry Jester, Pat Collins, Liz Hamill, Deanna Marino, Gren Clark, Devon Johnson, Cedric Willis & Kendra Keiser

American Psycho is presented through special arrangement with Samuel French, LTD: A Concord Theatricals Company.

For more information please visit: https://www.milburnstone.com/american-psycho

Photo Credit: Thomas Amorin/Amorin Photography

