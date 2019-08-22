Peter's Alley Returns To Present THE GULF

After a brief hiatus, Peter's Alley returns with a production of Audrey Cefaly's award-winning show, The Gulf. The show follows two women as they attempt to navigate the ever changing waters of their relationship. The Gulf will run Friday, September 13 through Sunday, October 6 at The Writer's Center Theater in Bethesda, MD.

Kendra and Betty want what we all want-to find peace. On a quiet summer evening, somewhere in the Alabama Delta, the two girls troll the flats looking for red fish. They banter, they bicker, just like any other long time couple. As the skies darken, the ordinary fishing trip becomes an intense journey through the twists and turns brought on by the runaway mine train that is their dying relationship.

"I am beyond thrilled to kick off this new chapter by sharing the utterly original and powerful gifts of local playwright Audrey Cefaly," Producing Artistic Director Aly Ettman said. "The production will mark the Maryland professional premiere of this intimate, character-focused work featuring two powerhouse roles for women. It is a quintessential Peter's Alley show and perfectly suited to our new performance space in Bethesda, where we look forward to sharing our unique brand of theater for years to come!"

The production will be helmed by will be helmed by Ettman and the cast includes Jasmine Brooks as Kendra and Anna Fagan as Betty.

Cefaly has developed plays with the National New Play Network, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Signature Theatre, Serenbe Playhouse (New Territories), Aurora Theatre, Florida Rep, Theater Alliance, Quotidian Theatre Company, University of Alabama - Birmingham, and Contemporary American Theater Festival. She is published by Samuel French, Smith & Kraus (two volumes of Best American Short Plays), and Applause Books.

Cefaly is a member of the 2019 Playwrights' Arena cohort at Arena Stage and was recently named a Traveling Master by the Dramatist Guild Foundation. She is an outspoken proponent of silence in story- telling and has authored numerous articles on the topic of playwriting for HowlRound and Samuel French's Breaking Character Magazine. Cefaly is a recipient of grants from the Boomerang Fund for Artists as well as the Alabama and Maryland state arts councils.

The Gulf will run Friday, September 13 through Sunday, October 6 at The Writer's Center Theater in Bethesda, MD. Tickets are general admission and can be purchased for $35. For tickets please visit: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4305211





