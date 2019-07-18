PERFECT ARRANGEMENT By Topher Payne Comes to Fells Point Corner Theatre

It's 1950 and new colors are being added to the Red Scare. Two U.S. State Department employees, Bob and Norma, have been tasked with identifying "sexual deviants" within their ranks. There's just one problem: Both Bob and Norma are gay, and have married each other's partners as a carefully constructed cover. Inspired by the true story of the earliest stirrings of the mainstream American gay rights movement, madcap classic sitcom-style laughs give way to provocative drama as two All-American couples are forced to stare down the closet door.

Patrick Gorirossi directs the comedic sensibilities of Shamire Casselle, Ari Eckley, Gabe Fremuth, Holly Gibbs, Ebony Jackson and Nate Krimmel. Join us as Fells Point Corner Theatre shares the true story of the fight against persecution during The Lavender Scare. A fight that has still yet to be won. Based on a true story, Perfect Arrangement is sure to enthrall audiences with its absurd comedy and heartfelt characters.

Dates: Friday, August 30, 2019 - Sunday, September 22, 2019

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Admission: $25 on Fridays/Saturdays, $20 on Sundays

*There is a Pay What You Can performance on Thursday, August 29 2019 during our final dress rehearsal.

Additional press photos will be available on www.fpct.org.





