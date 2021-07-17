Olney Theatre Center Offers Free Tickets For First-Time Patrons All Summer
Olney Theatre Center announced today that it was offering free tickets to first-time attendees of its massive program of live summer events on the open-air Root Family Stage. These tickets can be claimed by anyone who has never purchased a ticket at Olney Theatre by using the checkout code: "FirstTimeFree" at olneyoutdoors.LIVE.
The offer applies to the four paid, ticketed programs in Olney Outdoors: Sing Praise! - a series of faith-centered concerts featuring gospel, Jewish, and East Asian traditions; The Andrew A. Isen Cabaret Series; Jazz@Olney; and Theatre for Young Audiences. Those programs include more than 44 individual performances through September 3.
Debbie Ellinghaus, Managing Director of OTC, said "Olney Theatre wants to help the community return to normal by kicking off live performances again with Olney Outdoors, a brand new outdoor performance series that includes jazz, cabaret, faith-centered concerts, spoken word, theatre for young audiences, drag, dance, and more. Many of these programs are already free, but to make the paid programs more accessible to new audiences, OTC is offering free tickets to first-time guests for the entire summer season. First Show Is On Us is supported, in part, by a donation from Bob and Eveline Roberts. This initiative promotes and strengthens one of our key priorities, making sure the entire community has access to our theatre, feels welcomed, and can experience the joy of live performance after so many months of dark stages and shuttered doors."
The following events are eligible for free tickets under the program (all other programs of Olney Outdoors are already free).
Andrew A. Isen Cabaret Series
All Shows Fridays at 7:30 pm
Friday, July 23
Awa Sal Secka & Bobby Smith
Friday, July 30
Ines Nassara & Tracy Lynn Olivera
Friday, August 6
Donna Migliaccio & Nova Payton
Friday, August 13
Rayanne Gonzales & Rayshun Lamarr
Friday, August 20
Greg Maheu & Vishal Vaidya
Friday, August 27
Malinda Kathleen Reese & Alan Wiggins
Weekends- Theatre for Young Audiences
Performances at 10:00 am and 12:00 pm
Saturday, July 24
Disney Sing-A-Long
Young Artists of America
Sunday, July 25 (10:00 am only)
Stories of Nature & Faith through the Hindu Pantheon
Saturday & Sunday, July 31 - August 1
PNC Presents
Paper Dreams
Imagination Stage
Saturday & Sunday, August 7-8
PNC Presents
Paper Dreams
Imagination Stage
Saturday & Sunday, August 14-15
PNC Presents
Paper Dreams
Imagination Stage
Saturday, August 21
Rick Spacey: Space Detective
Only Make Believe Theatre
(sensory friendly)
Saturday, August 28
Stoopkid Stories
Saturday Nights-
Jazz@Olney
All shows at 7:30 pm
Saturday, July 24
Rochelle Rice
Saturday, July 31
Christie DaShiell
Saturday, August 7
Elijah Jamal Balbed
Saturday, August 14
Akua Allrich
Saturday, August 21
Warren Wolf
Saturday, August 28
Mark G. Meadows
Sing Praise!
Sundays at 5:00 pm
Sunday, July 25
Charles Butler & Trinity
Sunday, August 1
Trio Sefardi/Vladimir Fridman
Sunday, August 8
Baltimore Choral Arts Society
Sunday, August 15
Chao Tian and Tom Teasley
Sunday, August 22
Capria McLearn &
Sunday, August 29
Richard Smallwood
All acts subject to change. In case of rain, events will be held inside the Olney Theatre Mainstage, where all patrons must wear masks.