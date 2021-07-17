Olney Theatre Center Offers Free Tickets For First-Time Patrons All Summer

Olney Theatre Center announced today that it was offering free tickets to first-time attendees of its massive program of live summer events on the open-air Root Family Stage. These tickets can be claimed by anyone who has never purchased a ticket at Olney Theatre by using the checkout code: "FirstTimeFree" at olneyoutdoors.LIVE.

The offer applies to the four paid, ticketed programs in Olney Outdoors: Sing Praise! - a series of faith-centered concerts featuring gospel, Jewish, and East Asian traditions; The Andrew A. Isen Cabaret Series; Jazz@Olney; and Theatre for Young Audiences. Those programs include more than 44 individual performances through September 3.

Debbie Ellinghaus, Managing Director of OTC, said "Olney Theatre wants to help the community return to normal by kicking off live performances again with Olney Outdoors, a brand new outdoor performance series that includes jazz, cabaret, faith-centered concerts, spoken word, theatre for young audiences, drag, dance, and more. Many of these programs are already free, but to make the paid programs more accessible to new audiences, OTC is offering free tickets to first-time guests for the entire summer season. First Show Is On Us is supported, in part, by a donation from Bob and Eveline Roberts. This initiative promotes and strengthens one of our key priorities, making sure the entire community has access to our theatre, feels welcomed, and can experience the joy of live performance after so many months of dark stages and shuttered doors."

The following events are eligible for free tickets under the program (all other programs of Olney Outdoors are already free).

Andrew A. Isen Cabaret Series

All Shows Fridays at 7:30 pm

Friday, July 23

Awa Sal Secka & Bobby Smith

Friday, July 30

Ines Nassara & Tracy Lynn Olivera

Friday, August 6

Donna Migliaccio & Nova Payton

Friday, August 13

Rayanne Gonzales & Rayshun Lamarr

Friday, August 20

Greg Maheu & Vishal Vaidya

Friday, August 27

Malinda Kathleen Reese & Alan Wiggins

Weekends- Theatre for Young Audiences

Performances at 10:00 am and 12:00 pm

Saturday, July 24

Disney Sing-A-Long

Young Artists of America

Sunday, July 25 (10:00 am only)

Stories of Nature & Faith through the Hindu Pantheon

Saturday & Sunday, July 31 - August 1

PNC Presents

Paper Dreams

Imagination Stage

Saturday & Sunday, August 7-8

PNC Presents

Paper Dreams

Imagination Stage

Saturday & Sunday, August 14-15

PNC Presents

Paper Dreams

Imagination Stage

Saturday, August 21

Rick Spacey: Space Detective

Only Make Believe Theatre

(sensory friendly)

Saturday, August 28

Stoopkid Stories

Saturday Nights-

Jazz@Olney

All shows at 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 24

Rochelle Rice

Saturday, July 31

Christie DaShiell

Saturday, August 7

Elijah Jamal Balbed

Saturday, August 14

Akua Allrich

Saturday, August 21

Warren Wolf

Saturday, August 28

Mark G. Meadows

Sing Praise!

Sundays at 5:00 pm

Sunday, July 25

Charles Butler & Trinity

Sunday, August 1

Trio Sefardi/Vladimir Fridman

Sunday, August 8

Baltimore Choral Arts Society

Sunday, August 15

Chao Tian and Tom Teasley

Sunday, August 22

Capria McLearn &

Sunday, August 29

Richard Smallwood

All acts subject to change. In case of rain, events will be held inside the Olney Theatre Mainstage, where all patrons must wear masks.