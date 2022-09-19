Olney Theatre Center Offers A Panel Discussion And Free Performance To Support Production Of DANCE NATION

In conjunction with the upcoming production of Clare Barron's critically acclaimed and award-winning 2018 play Dance Nation, Olney Theatre Center will present two community engagement events designed to further explore themes from the production through dialogue as well as to showcase and celebrate local talent.

The first of these events, "Competition, Women and Camaraderie" is a panel discussion on October 1 at 5:00 pm in the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab ahead of the show's opening night performance. It will be free for Olney Theatre Center members as well as free for the general public to stream and $10 for non-members to attend in person. Tickets are available at olneytheatre.org.

This discussion will feature: Kayla Willing, Miss Maryland 2022, who is a student and field hockey player at Lancaster Bible College with a major in communications. She will compete in the national Miss America pageant later this year; as well as Dr. Chandni Shah, a clinical psychologist who grew up immersed in dance as an essential element of her South Asian heritage and is also trained in a classical style of Indian dance known as Bharatnatyam. Having risen to the top of their fields, these extraordinary and accomplished women will weigh in on issues explored in Dance Nation of competition, sisterhood, and ambition and the complicated relationship between the three.

The second event, is a Community Dance Team Showcase in the 1938 Original Theatre on October 8 at 4:00 pm. To celebrate our production of Dance Nation as well as the amazing talent of DMV-area students, Olney Theatre Center has offered several local high school and college level teams the chance to strut their stuff on our stage. This free event will feature dance performances in a diverse array of styles delivered by Montgomery County Public Schools' Latin Dance Competition Winners as well as students from Centerstage Academy of the Arts and Culkin School Of Irish Dance.

To reserve or purchase tickets to these events or to purchase tickets for the production, and for any updates about further performers or panelists, you can visit: olneytheatre.org/.