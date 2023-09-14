Olney Theatre Center Board Of Directors Welcomes New Members For 2023-24 Season

Olney Theatre Center, the official state summer theatre of Maryland, announced the addition of four new members to its Board of Trustees. At its annual meeting in June, Brian Chappell (Hogan Levells LLC), Tilcia Toledo (FTI Consulting), and Nettie Horne (retired attorney) were elected to three-year terms. They join Catherine Leggett (MissionSquare Retirement) who was elected to the board in April.

Debbie Ellinghaus, the managing director of Olney Theatre, said, “With this newest class of board members we gain a wealth of expertise from a diverse group of individuals, each of whom brings with them deep roots in the communities the theatre serves. I'm deeply indebted to our Nominating Committee Chair George Bradford and the Nominating Committee for the diligence with which they undertook this process. I'm very much looking forward to working with all our new members to pursue Olney Theatre's strategic goals – completing our capital campaign and renovations to our campus, creating the support to empower our artistic and educational mission, and laying the groundwork to ensure Olney Theatre remains an essential part of this community for years to come.”

Brian Chappell is a partner at Hogan Lovells, US LLP where he is the head of a robust legal practice that concentrates on M&A, equity investments, joint ventures, project development, and finance transactions, involving diverse types of projects throughout the United States and internationally, with a particular focus on the energy and new technology sectors. Clients include private equity funds, sponsors, developers, utilities, contractors, and lenders. He serves as the firm's Global Co-Head of the Energy and Natural Resources industry sector. Prior to obtaining his law degree, Brian was an electrical engineer and received his B.S. from the University of Maryland. He has also served on the Board of Arts for Learning Maryland since 2022.

In addition to being a long-time patron and supporter of Olney Theatre Center, Nettie Horne is a mostly retired attorney with forty years of legal experience supporting all aspects of the pursuit and performance of U.S. Government, commercial and international contracts, including over thirty years of experience in the management of General Counsel offices. She has served on the boards of the University of Charleston and Positive Influence, Inc. She received her B.A. from the University of Charleston and her J.D. from Harvard University.

Catherine Leggett is Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer for Human Resources at MissionSquare Retirement, and she held the same position company's predecessor organization, ICMA-RC, from 2005 until 2021. As the company's Chief Human Resources Officer, Ms. Leggett is responsible for developing and implementing the human capital strategy in alignment with the company's overall business objectives. She oversees the delivery of human resources services for employees, including planning, recruitment and retention, employee benefits, corporate training and development, employee relations, performance management, and legal compliance. She collaborates with the President and Chief Executive Officer and the executive team to enhance the organization's customer-focused corporate culture, manage corporate change, and implement programs to promote a positive work environment and diverse workforce. Prior to joining the company, she held senior-level human resources positions at top companies including Freddie Mac, PG&E Generating Company, and Hechinger Company. At American Airlines, she served as the company's in-house employment counsel. She also served as an Adjunct Faculty Member at Johns Hopkins University. Ms. Leggett is highly active in professional organizations and in her community. She is a member of the Society of Human Resources, and was recognized with the Human Resources Professional Excellence Award and the Human Resources Achievement Award. She serves as a Board Member for Montgomery Hospice, Chair of Maryland State Commission for Public Art, a Board Member of Strathmore Music Center, Olney Theather Center, and on the Advisory Councils for the American Film Institute in Silver Spring, the Montgomery County Family Justice Center and the Center for Adoption and Support Services.. Ms. Leggett also is a former member of the Boards of Imagination Stage, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the Montgomery County Arts and Humanities Council. She proudly served her community as the First Lady of Montgomery County from 2006-2018. Ms. Leggett earned both her Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Tilcia Toledo brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry with senior roles in investment banking, regulatory compliance and consulting. As a Senior Managing Director in the Financial Services Practice of FTI Consulting, she delivers valuable solutions to national and global financial institutions, including traditional banks, money services businesses and fintech/cryptocurrency companies. Her consulting practice focuses on critical board areas such as risk management, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and investigation/litigation support. Ms. Toledo earned her MBA in Finance from NYU's Stern School of Business and holds a BS in Industrial Engineering and Management Sciences from Northwestern University. Currently, she serves on the Advisory Board of the Association of Audit Committee Members, Inc., and in the past has served as Treasurer and Board Member of Women in Housing and Finance. Her certifications include National Association of Certified Directors Directorship Certified (NACD.DC), Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).