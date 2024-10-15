Olney Theatre Center Adds Three New Board Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Olney Theatre Center, the official state summer theatre of Maryland, announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Trustees. At its annual meeting in June 2024, Deanne Ayers-Howard, Esq. (Co-Owner of Howard Painting & Drywall Company, Inc.), Bonnie Fogel (Founder of Imagination Stage), and Gus Kalaris (Founder/Owner Constantine Wines and AXIOS) were elected to join Olney Theatre Center's board in the regional theatre's 86th year.

“With the Bernard Family Theatre taking shape and renovations underway to improve outdated workshop facilities and grow our capacity for artistic and educational programming, it is an exciting time as Olney Theatre Center continues to expand its campus and board. I look forward to working with these talented individuals whose respective contributions to the community will bring new perspectives to conversations at large about impact and accessibility–-advancing our mission as a whole,” said Executive Director Debbie Ellinghaus.

Bios of newly elected Board Members are as follows.

Deanne Ayers-Howard, Esq.

Deanne Ayers-Howard has been a principal in Howard Painting & Drywall Company, Inc. since it was founded by her husband in 1992. The company provides commercial painting and related services for residential, commercial, retail, educational, government, and transportation projects. During the past 8 years in her current role as President, Deanne has conducted business development for the company; negotiated construction contracts for awarded projects; overseen all internal accounting, tax and daily operations; and obtained minority certifications for the company. The most rewarding work for Deanne has been new construction and renovation of affordable housing and senior apartments. Howard Painting has been recognized as Supplier of the Year for its growth in sales and employment while overcoming significant obstacles.

Simultaneously with her Howard Painting responsibilities, Deanne had an established private law practice in Washington, DC representing corporations, hotel owners and developers in acquisition, development, and financing transactions. Deanne served as outside counsel to Marriott International, Inc. for almost 20 years, working on hotel management and financing agreements for Ritz-Carlton and select-service hotels in the U.S. She also served as in-house senior attorney at Marriott; real estate and environmental associate at Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.; law clerk at the Environmental Protection Agency, Office of General Counsel; and judicial law clerk for the Honorable Anna Diggs Taylor, United States District Court, Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit.

In addition to Howard Painting, Deanne and her husband have developed, owned, operated and managed other businesses in the Washington, DC metropolitan area for over 32 years (Marriott hotel; property management company; auto restoration shop). Deanne has the proud distinction of being the 1st African-American woman to own a Marriott hotel. The Howards have been recognized for their achievements as hotel owners (Outstanding Hotelier of the Year), operators (highest extended stay occupancy; most improved rate), and developers (Emerging Developer of the Year). Deanne has served as an ambassador for Marriott and in leadership roles for other hotel organizations to mentor minorities, women, and especially youth aspiring to become future hotel owners, operators and managers.

Deanne received her B.A. from Brown University and her J.D. from Columbia Law School.

Bonnie Fogel

Bonnie Fogel is the Founder of Imagination Stage (1979) a role she embraced when she stepped down from full-time engagement as the Executive Director in 2021. Fogel's main focus during the past 42 years in her role as Executive Director has been on establishing and developing Imagination Stage from a community-based operation to a significant TYA with a national reputation for excellence in artistry and accomplishment. Now in its 45th year, Imagination Stage serves some 100,000 children, families, and teachers annually through its main stage and other performances and its comprehensive education program. The nationally recognized organization operates as the largest Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) and arts education center for children on the East Coast.

Born and raised in the United Kingdom, Bonnie Fogel founded Imagination Stage, Inc. (formerly, Bethesda Academy of Performing Arts, Inc.) in 1979 with the intention of bringing the same cultural benefits she enjoyed as a child growing up in the United Kingdom to American children. Her book, with Brett Ashley Crawford, PhD: Traits of Excellence in Entrepreneurial Leadership: A Nonprofit Arts Perspective will be published by Intellect Publishing in 2025. As the executive head of the organization, she was responsible for advancing the vision and mission of Imagination Stage (MD and DC) by leading and overseeing all aspects of the organization. Imagination Stage is recognized for its entrepreneurial and cutting-edge approaches to making its professional theatre and arts education programs accessible to all children and reflective of the total community.

The organization is recognized for its philosophy and programs focused on inclusivity–offering classes and performance opportunities for children with physical and cognitive support needs and children who are Deaf. Additionally, Imagination Stage uplifts under-represented voices in the community through its Theatre for Change program by exploring social justice issues through performance art.

Gus Kalaris

Gus Kalaris is the founder and owner of Constantine Wines, Inc., a wine distribution and import company founded in 1986 that has enjoyed a great reputation for premium wine, spirit and beer offerings. Under his leadership, Constantine Wines has enjoyed decades of uninterrupted growth. Kalaris also has extensive experience building wine brands that compete in all ranges. Prior to starting Constantine, he held consulting positions with Mar-Salle Imports and Washington Wholesalers. Gus Kalaris is a very outgoing and seasoned professional.

In addition to his ownership responsibilities at Constantine Inc., Kalaris founded AXIOS, super premium Napa Valley wine brand in 1999 to much acclaim. The success of AXIOS spawned the WORTHY, TELIOS, TRUTH, and KALARIS FAMILY VINEYARD brands. Gus, a Greek American, born in Washington, DC is fluent in the Greek language and dedicated to his heritage. Gus Kalaris has received numerous awards and national recognition for all of his charitable endeavors and still continues to support many charitable and philanthropic causes. Kalaris received the highest honor given to non-clergy by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, bestowing him with the honorable title of Archon, defender of the faith. Gus's (Archon Laosynaktis) proudest achievement is the raising of his family. His daughter, Sophia, has now joined the business and enjoys learning from and working with her dad.

Comments