ONE KILLER NIGHT: A Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis to be Presented by Josh Christina at The State Theater Of Havre De Grace

Get ready to rock and roll like it's the 1950s all over again, as Maryland's very own music sensation, Josh Christina, teams up with The State Theater of Havre De Grace to present **One Killer Night: A Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis** on September 23, 2023. On the cusp of what would have been Jerry Lee Lewis's 88th birthday, Christina has orchestrated an unforgettable evening of music, nostalgia, and legendary performances.

**One Killer Night** promises to transport audiences back to the era when Jerry Lee Lewis, known as "The Killer," ruled the world of rock and roll. The show will feature a dynamic lineup of talented musicians, including:

- Country sensation **Mark Bray**

- Guitar player and band leader to Jerry Lee Lewis **Kenny Lovelace**

- Rock and roller **Spike Settles**,

- Soulful blues powerhouse **Patty Reese**,

- Pianist extraordinaire and the man himself, **Josh Christina**,

- Chuck Berry's former pianist and band leader, the incomparable **Daryl Davis**,

- Grammy Award Winner Jon Carroll

- "The Boss of the Boogie" **Rob Rio** from LA

- Supported by the incredible ensemble of **Matt Kelley** on guitar, **Gary Grainger** on bass, and **Teddy Grant** on drums.

Prepare to be on your feet and dancing in the aisles from the very first note! The show will also feature the beloved Kenny Lovelace, who served as guitar player and bandleader to Lewis in 1965. He played guitar with him for 58 years on stage and in the studio, playing on over 30 of Jerry's albums. He's also played guitar with Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins.

This electrifying tribute show has also captured the attention of none other than **Judith Lewis**, widow of Jerry Lee Lewis. She will be in attendance to personally greet fans and share in the celebration of her late husband's music legacy.

In the spirit of giving back and honoring the memory of Jerry Lee Lewis, a portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to **MusiCares in Nashville**, the charity of choice handpicked by Lewis himself before his passing.

Don't miss this extraordinary night of music, celebration, and history in the making. Join us for **One Killer Night on September 23 at The State Theater of Havre De Grace. Get ready to relive the magic of Jerry Lee Lewis and experience a rock 'n' roll revival like no other!

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here or contact press@OneKillerNightTribute.com