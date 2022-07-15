Notorious Jam Band, New Potato Caboose, To Perform Two Sets At The Baltimore Soundstage

The popular jam band New Potato Caboose, named in homage to The Grateful Dead, will perform at the Baltimore Soundstage, the live music & entertainment venue located in the heart of Baltimore's famous Inner Harbor, on July 28th.

New Potato Caboose has shared the stage with the likes of Blues Traveler, Widespread Panic, Dave Matthews Band, and legendary ground-floor acts such as The Band and the Neville Brothers. As the first band ever to play the iconic Wetlands venue in NYC, NPC was featured in the Sundance documentary, Wetlands Preserved. By the early '90's, the group was playing over 200 dates a year and garnering reviews in national publications including Billboard, Pollstar, and Variety.

The band is ready to make their return to the Baltimore Soundstage once again at the end of the month. This show was originally scheduled for July 25th, but was postponed to the 28th. If you purchased tickets for the 25th show, your tickets are still valid for the new date.

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Doors open at 7pm

New Potato Caboose at 8pm

The Baltimore SoundStage

124 MARKET PLACE

Baltimore, Maryland

Tickets $22 for General Admission

Purchase tickets here

Tickets purchased for the 25th still valid

Caboose fans will share a huge part in the success of their new album, It Ain't a Thing, on which you can hear the band deftly roll in influences from the laid-back party vibe of Little Feat, the mystic innovation of the Grateful Dead, the shimmering vocals of Crosby, Stills and Nash, and the relatable earthiness of The Band. These elements are interpreted and shaped by the extraordinary talents of members Doug Pritchett (acoustic guitar, vocals), Don Laux (rhythm guitar, vocals), John "Red" Redling (keyboards, vocals), Tim Pruitt (lead guitar, vocals), Mike Mahoney (bass), and the powerful double drums sound of John Trupp and John McConnell. Mix in the savvy original songwriting of the band, and the skill of the production team, and the result is a wide-ranging sound that is uniquely New Potato Caboose.