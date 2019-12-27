National Philharmonic Commences 2020 With Mozart's Jupiter Symphony

The new year commences with two performances of Mozart's "Jupiter Symphony," and featuring international pianist Orli Shaham on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 3 p.m. at The Music Center at Strathmore.

Shaham will join Philharmonic Music Director and Conductor Piotr Gajewski and The National Philharmonic Orchestra in performing one of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's greatest compositions, his sublime Piano Concerto No. 20 in D Minor. The National Philharmonic Orchestra will also perform the Overture to Il Re Pastore (The Shepherd King), Mozart's last symphony, as well as the majestic Jupiter, or Symphony No. 41 in C Major, which is considered to be one of the greatest symphonies in classical music.

The New York Times calls Shaham a "brilliant pianist," and The Chicago Tribune recently referred to her as "a first-rate Mozartean" in a performance with the Chicago Symphony. In December and January, Shaham will guest host the nationwide "From the Top," the longest-running NPR program featuring performances of talented young musicians.

A pre-concert lecture will take place 6:45-7:15 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:45-2:15 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a members-only encore question-and-answer after the concerts on Saturday and Sunday, and Meet the Musicians (Instrument Petting Zoo) for young concert-goers and their families on Sunday from 2-2:30 p.m. Ticket prices for the concert are $29-$79, and young people 7-17 are free. There is a new 25% discount for military and veterans College students are $10. Strathmore is located at 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nationalphilharmonic.org or call 301.581.5100.





