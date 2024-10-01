NEVERMORE: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe to be Presented at Cumberland Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cumberland Theatre will continue their 36th Season with the musical Nevermore: The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe written by Jonathan Christensen for three weekends October. "With this being the 75th Anniversary of Poe's untimely death, we thought it was appropriate to pay homage to his life and works," said board member Emily Haworth. "This show has wonderful music and tells Poe's story in a unique and compelling way that should appeal to all audiences. We hope to add some fun to everyone's spooky season with this production."

This wildly theatrical musical combines haunting music and poetic storytelling to chronicle the fascinating life of the iconic American author. A literary rock star of his day, Poe struggles with tragedy and addiction, poverty and loss, yet produces some of the world's most original, visionary and enduring literature before dying in unexplained circumstances at the age of 40. At once gorgeous and grotesque, Nevermore explores the events that shape Poe's character and career, blurring the line between fact and fiction-after all, as Poe himself writes, "All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream."

The script fictionalizes true events that took place in his life while also incorporating his creative works and poems. It was originally produced at the Catalyst Theater in Edmonton, Alberta, for an 11-week production that then went on to be performed at theater festivals, theaters across Canada, to the Barbican Theater in London, and the New Victory Theater in New York City. The Cumberland Theatre production is being sponsored by Charles Romano in honor of his late uncle and aunt, Dr. Nicholas and Shirley Giarritta.

Nevermore is directed by Sam Little, who has previously directed the CT productions of Macbeth and Dracula as well as appearing on stage in the comedy Moonlight and Magnolias. The cast features many actors making their Cumberland Theatre debuts.

Heading the cast as Edgar will be Jarrett Bloom who has appeared throughout the region in such theatres as the Virginia Musical Theatre, Annapolis Shakespeare Co. and Mt. Gretna Playhouse.

Also making their debuts and playing a diverse bevy of supporting roles will be Keith Peterson, Austin Rose and Sarah Friedman. Returning to the CT stage following their appearances in this season's Jesus Christ Superstar will be visiting actor Katie Davis and local actor Katie Zimmerman. Also, returning will be NYC based actor Juan Calix who last appeared as "Bobby" in CT's 2022 production of Company.

Mikayla Dodge will serve as music director with choreography by Carly Hannah. Anika Jones will serve as the stage manager.

The design team for the shows includes Rhett Wolford (set and lighting designer), Jennifer Clark (Costume Designer) and Trevor McCabe (props designer).

Nevermore will be performed October 10th - 27th with Friday and Saturday performances at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. A BOGO ticket deal will be offered on Thursday, October 10th when patrons use the code RAVEN.

