Michael Feinstein Heads to Baltimore

Owings Mills, MD - On Monday, April 8, 2019, at 7:30pm, the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC of Greater Baltimore presents JLive at The Gordon, featuring the dashing, dazzling Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook.

Nominated for 5 Grammys and known for his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials and NPR series, Feinstein is one of the most important musical forces of our time. Feinstein, who has performed at the White House, Buckingham Palace, the Hollywood Bowl, and Carnegie Hall, now graces The Gordon stage.

Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Feinstein started playing piano by ear as a 5-year-old. In July 1977, Feinstein met the legendary Ira Gershwin and worked as his assistant for six years, evolving into a captivating performer, composer and arranger of his own original music, and an interpreter of music legends such as Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer, and Duke Ellington.

Founder of the Great American Songbook Foundation which strives to inspire and educate by celebrating the Great American Songbook encompassing the timeless standards of pop, jazz, Broadway and Hollywood, Feinstein serves on the Library of Congress' National Recording Preservation Board, an organization dedicated to ensuring the survival, conservation and increased public availability of America's sound recording heritage.

The JCC JLIve event chairs include Nina Rosenzwog and Joe DeMattos, both JCC Board members. More than 40,000 people take part in JCC activities every year, including 28,000 who attend programs at the Gordon Center. According to Rosenzwog, "JLive is a fabulous night out for all ages! We're thrilled to bring some of the best of Hollywood and Broadway to Baltimore."

JLive at the Gordon is raising funds to support need-based scholarships for children, teens, and families to participate in JCC programs including Early Childhood Education, Abilities & Inclusion, JCC Maccabi, J Camps and other Membership. Each of these programs reflects how the "J" connects families, supports individuals and helps build a stronger community.

The Gordon Center for the Performing Arts is located at the Rosenbloom Owing Mills JCC, 3506 Gwynnbrook Avenue, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

For tickets and more information regarding the event, please call 410.559.3500 or visit jcc.org/jlive.





