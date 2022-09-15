Maryland Opera Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring an Operetta, a Holiday Celebration & More
Maryland Opera's fifth season opens with "Ritorna Vincitor!" featuring a return to fully staged productions with Act 2 of Die Fledermaus plus famous entrance arias and scenes on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer on Charles Street in North Baltimore. Tickets are $50.
Maryland Opera will present "Sounds of the Season," a holiday themed program featuring selections from Hansel and Gretel, on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Boordy Vineyards in Hydes, MD and Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Tickets are $20.
In the new year, Maryland Opera will celebrate the incredible contributions of generous supporters of the arts with its "Heritage Series." On Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., we will honor Allan and Claire Jensen at Grace United Methodist Church on Charles Street. On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., we will celebrate Sandra and Malcolm Berman at Beth El Congregation in Pikesville. Repertoire will feature three magnificent singers in grand opera and operetta repertoire, semi-staged and accompanied by a chamber orchestra. Tickets are $25.
The season will culminate in "Bravissimo Bel Canto," featuring scenes from Lucia di Lammermoor, I Puritani, and Norma highlighting the grandness and fioratura of the Bel Canto repertoire. The performance will be Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer. Tickets are $50.
More information and tickets are available on the Maryland Opera website, www.marylandopera.org, or by calling 484-678-6041, and at the door on the day of the performance. Seating is limited, though, so advance orders are recommended.
"How exciting to be 'back' programming works by our great masters that reflect the tremendous legacy of grand opera!" said Artistic Director James Harp. "As we have seen during this time of isolation and privation, opera and art have not died but only re-defined themselves as truly immortal! We still crave the pathos of Mimì, the heroism of Brünhilde, the intrigue of Tosca, the bravado of Escamillo, the glamor of Turandot, and the list goes on and on. Join us as we present marvelous and innovative programming sure to touch your hearts and souls!"
For more information, visit marylandopera.org.
COMPLETE EVENT DETAILS
Ritorna Vincitor
Friday, November 12, 2022 7:00 p.m.
Church of the Redeemer
5603 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Program:
Entrance to the Hall of Song - Tannhäuser
Ritorna vincitor - Aida
Juliette's Waltz - Roméo et Juliette
Pour mom âme - La fille du Régiment
Largo al factotum - Il barbiere di Siviglia
Non più mesta - La cenerentola
Nessun dorma - Turandot
INTERMISSION
Die Fledermaus Act 2 Complete
Sounds of the Season
Friday, December 16, 2022 7:00 p.m.
Boordy Vineyards
12820 Long Green Pike
Hydes, MD 21082
Sunday, December 18, 2022 3:00 p.m.
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
1900 St. Paul Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Heritage Series
Celebrating Allan & Claire Jensen
Sunday, February 19, 2023 3:00 p.m.
Grace United Methodist Church
5407 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Celebrating Malcolm & Sandra Berman
Sunday, March 26, 2023 3:00 p.m.
Beth El Congregation
8101 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208
Bravissimo Bel Canto
Saturday, April 15, 2023 7:30 p.m.
Church of the Redeemer
5603 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Program:
Love Scene, Marriage Scene, Mad Scene - Lucia di Lammermoor
INTERMISSION
Suoni la tromba - I Puritani
Finale of Act 1, Finale of Act 2 - Norma
About Maryland Opera
Maryland Opera offers quality opera performances, innovative artistry, support for social awareness and change, education and outreach programming, commitment to underserved communities, and a vehicle for talented young vocalists to follow their dreams. Maryland Opera builds on Baltimore's century-old opera tradition that garnered critical acclaim for grand productions that featured opera's greatest celebrities.
Maryland Opera is passionately invested in bringing the excitement and beauty of live opera-traditional programming as well as innovative and modern approaches-to diverse audiences, including historically underserved audiences throughout Maryland. They do so through numerous outreach programs, including Opera-to-Go, Opera Cares and Opera Camp.