Maryland Opera Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring an Operetta, a Holiday Celebration & More

Maryland Opera's fifth season opens with "Ritorna Vincitor!" featuring a return to fully staged productions with Act 2 of Die Fledermaus plus famous entrance arias and scenes on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer on Charles Street in North Baltimore. Tickets are $50.

Maryland Opera will present "Sounds of the Season," a holiday themed program featuring selections from Hansel and Gretel, on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Boordy Vineyards in Hydes, MD and Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Tickets are $20.

In the new year, Maryland Opera will celebrate the incredible contributions of generous supporters of the arts with its "Heritage Series." On Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., we will honor Allan and Claire Jensen at Grace United Methodist Church on Charles Street. On Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., we will celebrate Sandra and Malcolm Berman at Beth El Congregation in Pikesville. Repertoire will feature three magnificent singers in grand opera and operetta repertoire, semi-staged and accompanied by a chamber orchestra. Tickets are $25.

The season will culminate in "Bravissimo Bel Canto," featuring scenes from Lucia di Lammermoor, I Puritani, and Norma highlighting the grandness and fioratura of the Bel Canto repertoire. The performance will be Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer. Tickets are $50.

More information and tickets are available on the Maryland Opera website, www.marylandopera.org, or by calling 484-678-6041, and at the door on the day of the performance. Seating is limited, though, so advance orders are recommended.

"How exciting to be 'back' programming works by our great masters that reflect the tremendous legacy of grand opera!" said Artistic Director James Harp. "As we have seen during this time of isolation and privation, opera and art have not died but only re-defined themselves as truly immortal! We still crave the pathos of Mimì, the heroism of Brünhilde, the intrigue of Tosca, the bravado of Escamillo, the glamor of Turandot, and the list goes on and on. Join us as we present marvelous and innovative programming sure to touch your hearts and souls!"

COMPLETE EVENT DETAILS

Ritorna Vincitor

Friday, November 12, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Church of the Redeemer

5603 North Charles Street

Baltimore, MD 21210

Program:

Entrance to the Hall of Song - Tannhäuser

Ritorna vincitor - Aida

Juliette's Waltz - Roméo et Juliette

Pour mom âme - La fille du Régiment

Largo al factotum - Il barbiere di Siviglia

Non più mesta - La cenerentola

Nessun dorma - Turandot

INTERMISSION

Die Fledermaus Act 2 Complete

Sounds of the Season

Friday, December 16, 2022 7:00 p.m.

Boordy Vineyards

12820 Long Green Pike

Hydes, MD 21082

Sunday, December 18, 2022 3:00 p.m.

St. Mark's Lutheran Church

1900 St. Paul Street

Baltimore, MD 21218

Heritage Series

Celebrating Allan & Claire Jensen

Sunday, February 19, 2023 3:00 p.m.

Grace United Methodist Church

5407 North Charles Street

Baltimore, MD 21210

Celebrating Malcolm & Sandra Berman

Sunday, March 26, 2023 3:00 p.m.

Beth El Congregation

8101 Park Heights Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21208

Saturday, April 15, 2023 7:30 p.m.

Church of the Redeemer

5603 North Charles Street

Baltimore, MD 21210

Program:

Love Scene, Marriage Scene, Mad Scene - Lucia di Lammermoor

INTERMISSION

Suoni la tromba - I Puritani

Finale of Act 1, Finale of Act 2 - Norma

About Maryland Opera

Maryland Opera offers quality opera performances, innovative artistry, support for social awareness and change, education and outreach programming, commitment to underserved communities, and a vehicle for talented young vocalists to follow their dreams. Maryland Opera builds on Baltimore's century-old opera tradition that garnered critical acclaim for grand productions that featured opera's greatest celebrities.

Maryland Opera is passionately invested in bringing the excitement and beauty of live opera-traditional programming as well as innovative and modern approaches-to diverse audiences, including historically underserved audiences throughout Maryland. They do so through numerous outreach programs, including Opera-to-Go, Opera Cares and Opera Camp.