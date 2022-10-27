Maryland Ensemble Theatre's Fun Company Presents JUNIE B. JONES IN JINGLE BELLS BATMAN SMELLS
With plenty of laughs and life lessons, this story is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family.
Based on the children's book by Barbara Park, this play follows the feisty and irrepressible June B. Jones as she plays Secret Santa to her least favorite classmate, Tattletale May. Will Junie B. give Tattletale May exactly what she thinks she deserves or will the holiday spirit force a change of heart? With plenty of laughs and life lessons, this story is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family.
"We are thrilled to be bringing Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells back to our family theatre stage this year." says Director, Julie Herber, " it's always a treat to see our lively audiences respond as they see a bit of themselves, their friends, or their classmates in the antics of Junie B. and her lovable class in Room One. A morning or afternoon spent with the family watching live theatre is a treat I hope we can share with the many families of Frederick and beyond this holiday season."
The Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells production team includes: Director and Costume Designer Julie Herber, Production Manager Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Stage Manager Shayden Jamison, Technical Director Cody James, Lighting Designer Doug Grove, Scenic Charge Sarah Usary, and Props Designer Olivia Pietanza.
The cast includes: Karli Cole as Junie B., Grant Scherini as Herb/Grandpa Miller, Lauren Johnson as Lucielle/Elf Ellen, Megan McGee as May, Ezra Lavala as Sheldon/Philip Jonny Bob, Reiner Prochaska as Mr. Scary, and Paolo Bonarriva as Jose/Mr. Toot.
Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells opens on Saturday, November 26 and runs until Sunday, December 18, Saturdays at 10:30 am and 1:30 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for patrons of all ages. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
The Howard County Arts Council's 2023 Arts Scholarship application is now available for Howard County high school seniors planning to pursue higher education in the arts.
Maryland Ensemble Theatre's Fun Company Presents JUNIE B. JONES IN JINGLE BELLS BATMAN SMELLS
October 27, 2022
Based on the children's book by Barbara Park, this play follows the feisty and irrepressible June B. Jones as she plays Secret Santa to her least favorite classmate, Tattletale May. Will Junie B. give Tattletale May exactly what she thinks she deserves or will the holiday spirit force a change of heart?
Quince Orchard High School Theatre Presents THE PLOT, LIKE GRAVY, THICKENS
October 26, 2022
QO Theatre, the award-winning theatre program of Quince Orchard High School of MCPS, will present its production of The Plot, Like Gravy Thickens, by Billy St. John, opening November 5th. With a company made up almost entirely of students, including the cast, creative team, and crew, this production promises to be engaging and perfectly mysterious.
Ballet Theatre Of Maryland Presents THE NUTCRACKER This Holiday Season
October 26, 2022
Ballet Theatre of Maryland will present its holiday classic The Nutcracker, December 10th-18th. This yearly tradition from Maryland's premier ballet company takes the stage at Maryland Hall, delighting audiences with its whimsical story, varied characters, and festive sets and costumes. To extend the holiday experience, BTM will once again offer a Sugar Plum Party before each Sunday show.
Last Chance For Tickets To Howard County Arts Council's 25th Annual Celebration Of The Arts Gala!
October 25, 2022
Tickets are still available for Howard County's signature arts event, the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County. The Celebration will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center, Howard Community College, Columbia, MD.