Maryland Ensemble Theatre's Fun Company Presents JUNIE B. JONES IN JINGLE BELLS BATMAN SMELLS

Based on the children's book by Barbara Park, this play follows the feisty and irrepressible June B. Jones as she plays Secret Santa to her least favorite classmate, Tattletale May. Will Junie B. give Tattletale May exactly what she thinks she deserves or will the holiday spirit force a change of heart? With plenty of laughs and life lessons, this story is the perfect holiday treat for the whole family.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells back to our family theatre stage this year." says Director, Julie Herber, " it's always a treat to see our lively audiences respond as they see a bit of themselves, their friends, or their classmates in the antics of Junie B. and her lovable class in Room One. A morning or afternoon spent with the family watching live theatre is a treat I hope we can share with the many families of Frederick and beyond this holiday season."

The Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells production team includes: Director and Costume Designer Julie Herber, Production Manager Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Stage Manager Shayden Jamison, Technical Director Cody James, Lighting Designer Doug Grove, Scenic Charge Sarah Usary, and Props Designer Olivia Pietanza.

The cast includes: Karli Cole as Junie B., Grant Scherini as Herb/Grandpa Miller, Lauren Johnson as Lucielle/Elf Ellen, Megan McGee as May, Ezra Lavala as Sheldon/Philip Jonny Bob, Reiner Prochaska as Mr. Scary, and Paolo Bonarriva as Jose/Mr. Toot.

Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells opens on Saturday, November 26 and runs until Sunday, December 18, Saturdays at 10:30 am and 1:30 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for patrons of all ages. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office.