Maryland Ensemble Theatre's FUN Company Will Present JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS

Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s (MET) FUN Company will present Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells! Reinstituting a nine-year tradition, Junie B. returns to the MET FUN Company stage! Follow the feisty and irrepressible Junie B. Jones as she plays Secret Santa for her least favorite classmate, Tattletale May. Will Junie B. give Tattletale May exactly what she thinks she deserves, or will the holiday spirit force a change of heart? With plenty of laughs and life lessons, it’s the perfect holiday treat for the whole family, particularly geared towards children ages 5 to 12.

FUN Company Artistic Director and MET Ensemble Member, Julie Herber, who is also directing, stated, “We are thrilled to revive this audience favorite! One of my favorite things is to sit in the audience and observe their reactions, rather than focusing solely on what’s happening onstage. Our young viewers—and their guardians—can truly relate to the antics and logic of Junie B. Their giggles and squeals of delight are a joy to witness. Attending the show is a wonderful way to spend quality family time together while introducing young audiences to the magic of live theatre.”

The cast includes Karli Cole reprising her role as Junie B., alongside Lauren Johnson as Lucille/ Elf Ellen, and Tori Weaver as May. Joining them are Joseph Waeyaert as Herb/ Grandpa Miller, Prince Mills as Sheldon/ Philip Jonny Bob, Brian Irons as Mr. Scary, and Anthony De Souza Jose/ Mr. Toot. The Production Team is led by Director Julie Herber, who is also serving as Costume Designer, along with Co-Managing Director (Production & Operations) Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Technical Director Cody James, and Stage Manager/Sound Designer Shayden Jamison. They are joined by Sarah Usary (Set Designer), Doug Grove (Lighting Designer), and Olivia Pietanza (Props Designer).

The show opens on Saturday, November 30, and runs through Sunday, December 22, with performances on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and Sundays at 1:30 p.m..

Arrive early to enjoy crafts and activities in the lobby! Patrons will have the opportunity to have their crafts featured in the show, as part of the set. The show runs approximately 55 minutes with no intermission. ASL interpretation and audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office.

Tickets are priced from $17 to $20, with discounts for children, seniors, and military. ‘Pay What You Will’ tickets, starting at $7, are available for each performance while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office, open Tuesday to Thursday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and one hour before performances.

