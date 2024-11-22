Maryland Ensemble Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To The Weinberg Center For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maryland Ensemble Theatre's production of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol returns to Frederick's Weinberg Center for the Arts for one weekend only from December 13 - 15.

Originally adapted by Julie Herber, MET's Associate Artistic Director, and Theatricks, MET began producing the now annual production in 2003. MET's Producing Artistic Director, Tad Janes, has appeared as Scrooge for the entirety of the 21 year MET run and this year is no exception. Joining him on stage are memorable returning cast members Gené Fouché, Lisa Burl, James McGarvey, Jeremy Myers, Sean Byrne, Karen Heyser-Paone, and Lena Janes. The production features a number of junior performers, many of whom are students or alumni of MET's Ensemble School.

The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, Future and Tiny Tim will transport audiences to Victorian England as the penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge learns the error of his miserly ways and embraces the true spirit of Christmas. Director, Julie Herber, says she “looks forward to this annual tradition, now over 20 years strong with MET, and looks forward to greeting the audience after the show as it is always so cheerful and heartwarming. Each year it feels like coming home. We have so many cast members that return year after year, it's like having a holiday family reunion and that really comes across on stage.” Over the years, thousands of families have celebrated the holidays with this production of A Christmas Carol, making it a highly anticipated holiday tradition in downtown Frederick.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre's A Christmas Carol, An Audio Experience will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on WLTF/ Today's 97.5. Listeners can tune-in on air at 97.5 fm, online at Todays975.com, or by asking their virtual assistant to play Today's 97.5!

The show opens at the Weinberg Center for the Arts at 20 West Patrick Street Frederick, MD, on Friday, December 13, and runs through Sunday, December 15, with performances on Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m..

For special needs, group sales, or other seating questions, please contact the Weinberg Center box office at (301)-600-2828.

Tickets are priced from $17 to $28, with discounts for children, seniors, military, students, City of Frederick employees, and FAC members. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (301)600-2828, by email at weinberg@cityoffrederickmd.gov, online at https://weinbergcenter.org/shows/a-christmas-carol-2024/, or in person at the Weinberg box office, open Tuesday - Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday - Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one hour before performances.

Comments