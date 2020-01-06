Maryland Ensemble Theatre to Present ADMISSIONS by Joshua Harmon

From the writer of Bad Jews comes Admissions, a biting and hilarious look at privilege and power in higher education. Bill and Sherri are publicly progressive in their high-level positions at a New Hampshire boarding school, but those values are challenged when their son's dream of going to an Ivy League school is jeopardized.

Admissions raises topical questions about privilege, race, and the emotional minefield that is the college admissions process. Whiz kids and anxious parents alike will find something to relate to in this thought-provoking and comical show. Director Peter Wray says, "Joshua Harmon's Admissions is an explicit inside-view of what gets said behind closed doors: what in-group members say when no one else can hear. Admissions focuses on white liberals, whose hypocritical behavior is explored, and hysterically so."

The Admissions production team includes Director Peter Wray, Stage Manager Kevin Cole, Assistant Stage Manager Amber George, Scenic Designer Ali Duvall, Lighting Designer Steve Knapp, Sound Designer Kristen Hamby, Costume Designer Rachel Smith and Properties Lorrie Lee.

The cast includes Lia Seltzer as Sherri Rosen Mason, James McGarvey as Bill Mason, Wilson Seltzer as Charlie Luther Mason, Gené Fouché as Ginnie Peters, and Jean Rosolino as Roberta.

Admissions opens on Friday, February 7 and runs until Sunday, March 1, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $24 for adults and $20 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org or in person at the MET box office.





