Maryland Ensemble Theatre Will Premiere NO, VIRGINIA: A GROWN-UP HOLIDAY FARCE Next Month

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) is proud to present the world premiere of No, Virginia: A Grown-up Holiday Farce by MET Company Member J.D. Sivert. Once a selection of the 2019 METLab: Plays in Progress series, No, Virginia now makes its Mainstage debut and audiences are sure to find themselves overflowing with holiday spirit, good cheer, and laughter after this night at the theatre. Directed by fellow Company Member, Tabetha White, this MET-original heart-warming adult holiday comedy climbs down the chimney December 3 - 26.

No, Virginia centers around Tiffany, who hopes she can get a Santa to come to the Christmas party she's throwing for her daughter, all the while juggling a meddling mother, an irritating ex-husband, an ardent ex-boyfriend, and a potential blizzard. "Even though this is a fun Christmas show, I have put a lot more of myself into this play than even I realized at first. So along with feelings of pride and excitement are flashes of intense vulnerability," says Playwright J.D. Sivert. "I started out just wanting to write a funny play about a bad Santa I saw at a holiday party a few years ago and somehow that led to sharing a bit of who I am. Even if I feel that I'm ultimately scratching the surface, there are truths that have surprised me - even writing a Holiday farce!" The show features Caitlyn Joy as Tiffany, MET Company Members Jeremy Myers as Grey, Laura Stark as Colleen, and Katie Rattigan as Mo. The show also welcomes Matt Bannister as Bill, Camilo Eraso as Sandy, and Lucy Campbell and Lauryn Gil as Wren to MET's Mainstage.

"Watching J.D. work on this and develop it over time has been so inspiring, seeing his changes from one draft to the next and witnessing the evolution of the play," remarks Director Tabetha White about the process of bringing No, Virginia from script to stage. "The cast are bringing exciting ideas to rehearsal and are having fun with the material. Our crew and design team are bouncing ideas around and sharing inspiration. The cast and crew are working so hard and having so much fun with that work, it's like Christmas came early." Behind the scenes, the holiday magic is made by Stage Manager Eli Bendel-Simso, Assistant Stage Manager Miranda Trautman, Set Designer David DiFalco, Props Designer Shayden Jamison, Lighting Designer Will Heyser-Paone, Sound Designer Ken Poisson, Costume Designer Autumn Carter, Intimacy Coordinator Julie Herber, Production Manager Melynda Wintrol, and Master Carpenter & Electrician Cody James.

Audiences can see No, Virginia: A Grown-up Holiday Farce at Maryland Ensemble Theatre (31 W Patrick St. Frederick, MD). Performances will take place December 3 through December 26 with evening performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and a 3pm matinee on Sundays. Audiences are required to provide proof of vaccination (or a negative COVID test w/in 72 hours of attendance) and mask for MET performances. No, Virginia contains adult language that may not be suitable for children. Tickets are $28, and are available to purchase at https://marylandensemble.org/no-virginia