Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE

Maryland Ensemble Theatre will present The Beauty Queen of Leenane, an intimate and pitch-black comedy by Martin McDonagh, best known for The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and recent film The Banshees of Inisherin.

Set in the rugged mountains of Connemara, County Galway, the story delves into the toxic relationship between Maureen, a lonely middle-aged woman, and her manipulative, ailing mother, Mag. Their mother-daughter tug of war is disrupted when an old flame from Maureen's past unexpectedly reappears. Will his arrival be enough to offer Maureen a way out, or will it only deepen the family's dysfunction?

From Director Elizabeth van den Berg:

“If you're familiar with any of McDonagh's works, such as The Cripple of Inishmaan, or the recent film The Banshees of Inisherin, you'll know that he has a particular brand of dark humor. Without giving away any spoilers—and trust me, there are a lot of surprises in this one—this production is truly indicative of his unique brand of Irish playwriting. I hope you'll come experience this production with me and my creative team. You might even find yourself asking on the way home, ‘How did they do that?'”

Joining the director are MET Ensemble Members, Melynda Burdette Wintrol (Interim Managing Director), Shayden Jamison (Production Stage Manager), Olivia Pietanza (Assistant Stage Manager), Cody James (Technical Director), Doug Grove (Lighting Design), Lori Boyd (Props Design), and Zack Callis (Dramaturgy). Rounding out the design team are Eric Bierninghausen (Set Design), Kevin Lloyd (Sound Design), Ronald Breitfeller (Costume Design), Krista Linthicum (Wig Design), Casey Kaleba (Fight Consultant), and Megan Behm (Intimacy Consultant).

The cast features MET Ensemble members Gené Fouché, Julie Herber, Bill Dennison, Willem Rogers, Zack Callis, and Joseph Waeyaert. They are joined by Lori Laird.

Showtimes & Tickets

The Beauty Queen of Leenane opens on Friday, February 7, and runs through Sunday, March 2. Preview night is on Thursday, February 6, with tickets priced at $15. Performances are at 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3:00 p.m. on Sundays. The show runs approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes, with one 15 minute intermission. ASL interpretation is available Friday, February 14. Audio description services can be arranged through the box office.

Tickets range in price from $15 to $36, with discounts for students, seniors, and military. Pay What You Will tickets, starting at $7, are available for each performance while supplies last. Group rates available for parties of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at www.marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office, open Tuesday to Thursday, 12 - 6 p.m., Fridays 12 - 4 p.m. and one hour before performances.

